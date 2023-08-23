To place a death notice– a classified advertisement with listings in alphabetical order – call 856-5555. Death notices are usually handled by the funeral director. They typically name the next of kin and include information on funeral services, calling hours and donations. In Memoriam (typically run on anniversaries and special dates) and Card of Thanks (notices that express appreciation to friends and relatives) are also placed by calling the Classified Advertising department at 856-5555. There is a charge for death notices and In Memoriams.