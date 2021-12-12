 Skip to main content
Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 14 AFC games
  • Updated
Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks following Sunday's games involving AFC teams:

1. New England 9-4

Week 14: Bye.

Remaining: at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.

2. Tennessee 9-4

Week 14: Beat Jaguars, 20-0.

Remaining: at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.

3. Kansas City 8-4

Week 14: Beat Raiders, 48-9.

Remaining: at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.

4. Baltimore 8-5

Week 14: Lost at Browns, 24-22.

Remaining: vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.

5. Los Angeles Chargers 8-5

Week 14: Beat Giants, 37-21.

Remaining: vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.

6. Cincinnati 7-6

Week 14: Lost to 49ers, 26-23

Remaining: at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.

7. Bills 7-6

Week 14: Lost at Buccaneers, 33-27, OT

Remaining: vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets. 

In contention

8. Indianapolis 7-6

Week 14: Bye.

Remaining: vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.

9. Cleveland 7-6

Week 14: Beat Ravens, 24-22.

Remaining: vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals.

10. Denver 7-6

Week 14: Beat Lions, 38-10. 

Remaining: vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs.

11. Pittsburgh 6-6-1

Week 14: Lost to Vikings, 36-28.

Remaining: vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.

