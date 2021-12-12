Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 14 AFC games

Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks following Sunday's games involving AFC teams:
1. New England 9-4
Week 14: Bye.
Remaining: at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.
2. Tennessee 9-4
Week 14: Beat Jaguars, 20-0.
Remaining: at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.
3. Kansas City 8-4
Week 14: Beat Raiders, 48-9.
Remaining: at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.
4. Baltimore 8-5
Week 14: Lost at Browns, 24-22.
Remaining: vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.
5. Los Angeles Chargers 8-5
Week 14: Beat Giants, 37-21.
Remaining: vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.
6. Cincinnati 7-6
Week 14: Lost to 49ers, 26-23
Remaining: at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.
7. Bills 7-6
Week 14: Lost at Buccaneers, 33-27, OT
Remaining: vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.
In contention
8. Indianapolis 7-6
Week 14: Bye.
Remaining: vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.
9. Cleveland 7-6
Week 14: Beat Ravens, 24-22.
Remaining: vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals.
10. Denver 7-6
Week 14: Beat Lions, 38-10.
Remaining: vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs.
11. Pittsburgh 6-6-1
Week 14: Lost to Vikings, 36-28.
Remaining: vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.