WHELAN Ruth H. (nee Selig) Entered peacefully into rest August 4, 2023 after a long battle with Dementia while under the dedicated care of Hospice. Dearest mother of Thomas (Jennifer), Madonna ( Patrick) Keane, Terrence (Katherine), Brian Whelan and Mary (Michael) Dupere. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; dear sister of Richard (late Audrey) and John (Susan) Selig. Friends may call at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca (same as Hoy Funeral Home) Monday 4-8 PM. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:30 AM at OLV Basilica. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Ruth was a proud graduate of Trocaire College Class of 1995.