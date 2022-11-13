What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

Western New York's startup community will come together, share experiences and showcase its accomplishments as Buffalo Startup Week returns for an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

Startup week will feature panel discussions, speakers, networking opportunities and expos for everyone from entrepreneurs and investors to students and community members who want to learn more about startups in Western New York.

Buffalo Startup Week runs from Nov. 14 through 18. All programming will take place daily from 3 to 8 p.m. at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St.. For a full schedule or to register to attend, visit startupweekbuffalo.com. Registration closes Nov. 13.

The Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance will host a virtual discussion at noon Tuesday about the Climate Action Council's final scoping plan, which involves creating an energy roadmap for New York State.

Former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch will share her insights on Russia's war on Ukraine, as well as experiences from her 33-year career in the U.S. foreign service, in a Tuesday appearance at the University at Buffalo's Distinguished Speakers Series.

Her talk will take place at 7 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts at UB's North Campus. Tickets are $25 to $45 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. Attendees can submit their questions for Yovanovitch in advance at buffalo.edu/ub-speakers/speakers/yovanovitch/nov-questions.html.

Yovanovitch served three times as a U.S. ambassador: to the Kyrgyz Republic (2005-08), the Republic of Armenia (2008-2011) and, most recently, Ukraine (2016-19). She retired from the foreign service in 2020 and is currently a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a nonresident fellow at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

In early 2022, her memoir, “Lessons from the Edge,” became a New York Times bestseller.

For more info on the UB speaker series, visit buffalo.edu/ub-speakers/speakers.html

General Motors will host a hiring event at its Lockport components plant 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The plant, at 200 Upper Mountain Road, is primarily looking for production workers along with some electrical journeypersons.

Tops Markets will hold walk-in job interviews at its Lancaster distribution center, at 5873 Genesee St., 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Tops is filling jobs for warehouse selectors, drivers and maintenance mechanics.

The UB Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its annual Alumni Achievement Awards to be held as part of Homecoming 2023. Anyone can nominate a UB alum to be recognized for their outstanding contributions, work and service to the University at Buffalo. The deadline is Dec. 30. Learn more about the awards and criteria and nominate at buffalo.edu/alumni/events/alumni-association-achievement-awards.html

Catholic Health System is having a series of on-the-spot hiring events this week for registered nurses and graduate nurses at each of its hospitals. The first one is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Mount St. Mary's Hospital, followed by noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Sisters of Charity Hospital will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, with Kenmore Mercy Hospital wrapping things up with its own event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Those interested can preregister by visiting chsbuffalo.org/rn

The state Health Department's Public Health and Health Planning Council will hold a meeting at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, which can be viewed virtually at health.ny.gov/events/webcasts

The agenda for the meeting has not yet been released, but the council has an Establishment and Project Review Committee that assesses health-related projects across the state.

A federal judge has blocked New York's plan to issue the first round of cannabis retail licenses in portions of the state, including Western New York.

A company plans to beef up its battery research and development operations in Sanborn after its owner won a $117 million federal grant.

A new industrial park is in the works for Clarence, with about a dozen buildings and a solar farm.

Finding qualified workers to fill open jobs remains the top challenge for local businesses.

After years of rapid growth, ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump.

Perry's Ice Cream is planning an $18 million expansion of its Akron facility so it can make Greek yogurt novelties.

The owner of the former Tandoori restaurant in Amherst is moving ahead with plans to build an apartment complex on the site.

Amherst officials are pushing to rezone land the planned Costco store to accommodate another big-box retailer.

East Aurora aerospace firm Astronics Corp. said supply chain issues and rising labor costs are causing its losses to swell.

After scrapping plans for a boutique hotel at the former Desiderio's restaurant site in Lancaster, the developer now plans apartments and commercial space there.

A former Super Duper location on Broadway could become a retail plaza under an expansion plan from the property's owner.

1. When Covid hit, it shut down professional sports. It also essentially shut down Delaware North's sports concessions business. No fans meant no one to buy hot dogs and beer. Now, fans are back and Delaware North's Sportservice business is back, too.

2. With workers hard to find, companies are often asking employees to pick up an extra shift or work overtime. But that can push those workers over what's called the "benefits cliff," and cost them far more in lost public assistance benefits than they earn in extra income.

3. The Buffalo Niagara housing market is cooling off. But it's not in decline as it is in other parts of the country as mortgage rates rise and the economy slows.

3. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

4. Made in WNY: Honeywell: Workers at Honeywell's research laboratory in Buffalo are looking for good ideas that could become commercial products five or 10 years from now.

5. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

