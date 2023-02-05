What to know about the week ahead

A pair of job fairs are on tap this week as Western New York employers scramble to hire workers at a time when unemployment is at a record low.

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum will hold a job fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Clifton Hall, 1231 Elmwood Ave. The museum is hiring for part-time and full-time jobs in a range of jobs, from entry level to managerial, as it prepares to reopen.

The Cattaraugus Career Fair will be held 10 a.m. to noon at the Cattaraugus County Career Center, 175 N. Union St. in Olean. Nearly 20 employers are scheduled to attend. Attendees are asked to bring several copies of their résumé and to wear professional attire.

The Jacobs Institute, a nonprofit medical device innovation center on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, will host STEM Goes Red, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The event, supported by D'Youville University, M&T Bank and TechBuffalo, will involve 40 young women from three local high schools: Math, Science & Technology Prep, Charter School for Applied Technology and Health Sciences Charter School.

STEM Goes Red aims to help address the gender gap – women fill only about 28% of STEM jobs – and encourages young women's interests in STEM-based degrees and careers.

Union nursing home workers at Dunkirk Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Eden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will hold an informational picket from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as they negotiate a new contract. The workers, represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, had their three-year contract expire Dec. 31.

Independent filmmaker John D. Scott will screen his 2021 documentary, "Elizabeth Bishop and The Art of Losing" at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Niagara County Community College Arts and Media Theatre, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. The film explores the creative process of one of America’s greatest 20th-century poets. The event is free.

Niagara County Community College is offering free assistance with income tax filing starting Wednesday. Those who earned $73,000 or less in 2022 qualify to meet with representatives from the State Department of Taxation and Finance to walk through filing tax returns online. Sessions will take place in person at the NCCC Lewis Library, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Appointments can be made Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 12.

Participants will need their 2022 tax documents, a copy of their 2021 tax return, a valid email address and possess basic computer skills. To register, visit niagaracc.suny.libcal.com or call 716-614-6786.

In recognition of Black History Month, Canisius College will honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a presentation featuring author, speaker, coach and consultant Tara Jabbaar-Gyambrah, PhD. Her lecture, titled “Passing the Baton: Lessons from MLK on Resilience for the next generation,” is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Regis Room, located on the second floor of the Richard E. Winter ’42 Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Canisius College will also welcome molecular biologist, author and Catholic priest Rev. Nicanor Robles Austriaco Jr. to campus at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Grupp Fireside Lounge of the Richard E. Winter ’42 Student Center to speak on “Defending a Historical Adam after Darwin.” The lecture is made possible by the Joseph J. Naples Conversations in Christ and Culture Lecture and Performance Series. It is free and open to the public.

Graduates of the University at Buffalo School of Management's Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership will showcase their products and services at the inaugural CEL Alumni Vendor Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the UB Educational Opportunity Center, 555 Ellicott St. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature businesses of 20 alumni from the CEL's M&T Bank Minority and Women Emerging Entrepreneurs and Reimagine Entrepreneurship programs.

Catholic Health is hosting a free Covid support group session from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Dr. Thomas Guttuso Jr., professor of neurology at UBMD, will be the guest speaker at the session. He is currently studying the symptoms of long Covid and is looking for participants for a study he is conducting.

The city of Buffalo will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Belle Center at 104 Maryland St. and online through Webex to discuss and take comments on the proposed uses of federal HOME and American Rescue Plan funds.

In West Seneca, CarStar West Seneca wants to put a pre-engineered steel addition of 3,120 square feet onto its facility on 2.44 acres at 100 Orchard Park Road to create another six collision shop bays, as well as a separate 256-square-foot addition for an employee break room. The town Planning Board will review the application on Feb. 9.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

The CEO of National Fuel Gas Co. is calling the state's new energy plan "incredibly irresponsible."

Moog Inc.'s new CEO said the company has big plans for its Buffalo Niagara operations.

The state is launching a new grant program for small businesses in East Buffalo.

Neighbors along Big Tree Road in Orchard Park are wondering how messy and disruptive construction on the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be.

Father Sam's Bakery is moving ahead with its local expansion plans.

Greenlight Networks is expanding its broadband service to North Tonawanda.

A Domino's franchise operator was sued by the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission over alleged use of racial slurs by employees.

Developer Douglas Jemal is getting ready to start work on the renovation of the historic Meidenbauer House in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.

A federal judge declined to lift an injunction that is blocking the state from issuing licenses to operate legal cannabis stores in five regions, including Western New York.

Moog Inc. is planning a big expansion at its Elma campus.

Neighbors are pushing back on a $20 million proposal to build 142 apartments, homes and town houses off of Transit Road in Clarence.

The developer planning to expand the McCarley Gardens low-income housing complex is sparring with its neighbors at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

A $10 million grant will help expand access to 'clean mobility' options for residents of East Buffalo.

Water damage from the December blizzard forced SUNY-Erie Community College to make big changes at its city campus.

A Cleveland auto dealer's plans for a car lot across for the Tesla plant in Buffalo are being scaled back a little.

