What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

The New York Beer Project is coming up for town approval in Orchard Park, where it wants to construct a 32,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant on vacant land at the northwest corner of Windward Road in the Sterling Business Park, off Milestrip Road.

The town Planning Board on Jan. 12 will consider site plan approval and a recommendation for a building permit for the project, which already received a special exception use permit in 2020 for a restaurant.

Separately but nearby, a 30,000-square-foot, single-story medical building is being proposed for vacant land on the south side of Windward Road, also in the Sterling Drive Industrial Park.

Also in the works in Orchard Park is a new four-lot housing subdivision, dubbed Oak Orchard, to be located at the stub end of Grove Road, in the Riley Meadows West neighborhood. A public hearing on the proposal will be set for Feb. 9.

The Planning Board will also continue its review of the 26-lot “Part 8” of Birdsong at the northeast corner of Freeman Road and Jewett Holmwood Road.

The Western New York Career and Internship Fair will be held noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Professional attire is recommended. The event is hosted by the Western New York Association of College Career Centers. More than 80 employers are registered to attend.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will hold its advocacy agenda rollout and public officials reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Reikart House, 5000 Main St. in Amherst. The Partnership uses the annual event to highlight its priorities at the local, state and federal levels. The event is open to Partnership members only and registration is required.

Bank of America will release its fourth quarter and full-year earnings on Friday.

On Grand Island, developer Frank Grebenc's Golfview Properties is pursuing a mixed-use residential project called River Oaks, to be located on 65.9 acres on the south side of Whitehaven Road at East River Road.

The proposed development would include 39 single-family homes, 62 four-unit townhome clusters, six two-story buildings with eight apartments in each, six two-story buildings with 12 units in each, and three two-story buildings with 4,150 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and three upstairs apartments in each. The project would also feature a gazebo, greenspace and recreational trails.

The project concept plan was previously introduced and reviewed over the past year, but now Grebenc is asking the town for a "planned development district" designation for the site to "master plan" the entire project with a single set of zoning rules. The request will be discussed by the town Planning Board on Jan. 9, with no action expected.

The West Seneca Planning Board on Jan. 12 will consider requests by Nusbaumer & Clarke for a 14-lot subdivision of land in the Queens Landing neighborhood, for the Phase 4 Townhomes, and by Marrano/Marc Equity Corp.'s Marrano Homes for six more lots in the Greenspring subdivision.

Also on the docket is an application for a special-use permit to expand a dog-grooming business by adding a dog day care with kennels in a 640-square-foot building addition that would be constructed at 2157 Union Road.

The panel also continues to review The Broadway Group's proposal for a new 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store on 1.2 acres at 3030-3036 Seneca St., after it received area variances last month from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The Western New York Venture Association will hold its first meeting of the year from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the UB Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences building, 701 Ellicott St., Buffalo. Two local startup companies, Arbol and Iryss, will present to WNYVA members and investors. For more information, visit wnyventure.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Bison Botanics wants to branch out into new segments of the state's legalized cannabis market.

A state agency is doing stabilization work at the historic Hutchinson Chapel by the Peace Bridge

Cornerstone Community credit union is looking to expand in Lockport.

A wind turbine components manufacturer is planning to bring some of its off-shore production to a site in Lockport.

Rising costs are buffeting a project to bring new activity to the former John Kam Malt site.

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo won a designation that it believes will play a big part in stabilizing its finances.

The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County is setting up a relief fund to aid nonprofits that help community members impacted by last month's blizzard.

Spectrum Health and Human Services has a new CEO, and it's a familiar face.

Efforts to build up the region's workforce are getting a boost from $1 million in new state funding.

Father Sam's Bakery is looking to expand its East Buffalo bakery, and it wants tax breaks to help pay for it.

A proposed Elmwood Avenue smoke shop across from a new luxury condominium building is running into some stiff opposition.

Across Western New York, health care workers have many stories to tell about how they made it through the blizzard while on the job.

Legal marijuana sales launched in the state Thursday, but not in Western New York, due to a lawsuit that led to an injunction pausing sales here.

World Central Kitchen is back to help feed Buffalo's East Side in response to the blizzard that shut down the city for nearly a week.

Wells Enterprises will eliminate 183 jobs at its Dunkirk plant, which is less than the 319 employees the company previously planned to lay off.

A three-year deal reached ensures Highmark members will continue to have in-network access to care at Catholic Health's facilities.

Athenex is closing its Newstead manufacturing plant and laying off all 92 employees as of March 17.

Preliminary efforts are underway to prepare for the third phase of the project to redevelop the Northland complex in Buffalo.

The state is looking for ideas to redevelop a prison that closed last year in Gowanda.

The federal funding needed to get a tech hub program off the ground has been included in a year-end spending bill before Congress.

Cost vs. Benefits: That's the trade-off at the center of the state's proposed climate change plan.

A development agency is hiring a consultant to come up with ways to improve the infrastructure linking Canalside and the redesigned Centennial Park.

The Buffalo Niagara region's sluggish hiring is being driven by a shortage of workers, and local officials are starting to look for ways to ease the crunch.

Big changes are coming to the state's energy markets after a plan to reduce harmful emissions was approved by an advisory panel.

