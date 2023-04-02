What to know about the week ahead

A controversial proposal by A.L. Asphalt Corp. to construct a new hot-mix asphalt plant in the Town of Hamburg is coming back to the town Planning Board next week, as an environmental review of the project continues, and just over two months after the Town Board effectively outlawed asphalt plants.

The Cheektowaga company wants to build its facility at 5690 Camp Road, using the southern portion of a 53-acre site near Elmwview Road that is already zoned for heavy industry. The site has been used for concrete and pre-cast redi-mix plants and a truck repair facility, and there's some vacant land south of the industrial buildings.

The proposed asphalt plant would occupy less than an acre of land. At 70 feet in height, the silos would be the tallest element, but are shorter than the concrete cement storage silos elsewhere on the property.

The plan is designed to produce 300 tons of asphalt per hour and an average of 100,000 tons per construction season, from April through November.

But it's also generated significant opposition since it was first submitted to the town in 2019. Opponents quickly mobilized with a website and online petition, and packed Planning Board meetings. The company briefly shifted its plan to Niagara County, where it was again met with resistance, and then came back to Hamburg. And in January, the Town Board removed asphalt processing facilities as a permitted use under the zoning classification at the proposed site, and separately prohibited them anywhere in the town through a new comprehensive plan.

In response, the property owner threatened a lawsuit against the town, which separately said the application for the new plant is still active. The project has been in environmental review by the Town Planning Board for over three years. The DEIS and project status will be discussed by the Planning Board at 7 p.m. on April 5.

Separately, the Hamburg Planning Board on April 5 will provide “sketch plan direction” to Hamburg Retail, for its proposal to construct a nine-unit, two-story townhome project at 4100 St. Francis Drive, extending across to Lake Shore Road, as well as for 3800 Hoover Road LLC for a seven-unit, two-story townhouse project at 3800 Hoover Road, across from the intersection with Bayview Road. Both projects are designed by Carmina Wood Design.

Additionally, Benderson Development wants to demolish a vacant Bank of America branch at 5334 and 5340 Southwestern Blvd. and replace it with a 6,998-square-foot building.

The developer also wants to put in a Crumbl Cookie store at McKinley Commons at 4154 McKinley Parkway, with a drive-thru. That would be the second location of the chain in the area, after one in Amherst.

A decision is expected by Friday about a next-generation helicopter project that would benefit Moog Inc. and Astronics. Both companies are part of the Bell Textron team that the Army chose to build the new helicopter. But Lockheed Martin, which submitted a rival bid, protested the selection. The General Accountability Office has until Friday to issue its decision.

Niagara Falls Culinary Institute will hold its Spring Career Day and Job Fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NCFI, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Employers in the hospitality, culinary, and baking industries will be on hand recruiting talent to fill positions. To register, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/cts/career-services/spring-job-fair-nfci.

Goodwill of Western New York will hold open interviews for its Southgate Plaza location at 950 Union Road from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Goodwill is interviewing for full- and part-time positions.

In Niagara County, the Town of Niagara Planning Board on April 4 will review an application by Anthony Gizzle and Matt Lester for construction of a new Starbucks Coffee Shop at 2700 Military Road, between Packard Road and Fashion Outlet Boulevard.

