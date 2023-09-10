What to know about the week ahead

The Office of Cannabis Management Cannabis Control Board will meet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. The meeting will be livestreamed, and the link will be posted at Cannabis.NY.gov that morning.

The United Auto Workers' contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis are scheduled to expire at the end of Thursday. GM has two manufacturing plants in the Buffalo Niagara region, and Ford has one.

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA and electronics recycler Sunnking will host a free drive-thru e-recycling event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mall, 1900 Military Road in Niagara Falls. Advance registration is required – visit Sunnking.com/events to select a time slot.

Moog Inc. will host an engineering hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Building 1, 7021 Seneca St. in East Aurora. There will be open interviews for electronics, mechanical, software, systems and aerospace engineering roles. Facility tours and light breakfast will also be available. Attendees are asked to register in advance and bring a resume.

The New York State Department of Labor will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Library. Over 50 employers are scheduled to participate. Attendees are asked to bring their resumes.

A Cannabis Growers Showcase will take place at the North Tonawanda City Market at the corner of Payne Avenue and Robinson Street in North Tonawanda from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday and again on Oct. 15. The Growers Showcase brings together state-licensed cannabis growers, cultivators and retailers, allowing them to sell cannabis and cannabis products directly to consumers.

The showcase in North Tonawanda will not overlap with the City's Farmers Market that happens three days per week in the same location. It will be hosted by Yager Farms, a state-licensed cannabis grower that also has sold produce and flowers at the city's farmers market for 15 years.

The Buffalo Planning Board, returning Monday from its annual August break, will consider special-use permits for:

La'Sha Ryles' LSD Creations LLC , for an event space at 160 Memorial Drive , in a one-story commercial building formerly used as a restaurant. The banquet hall, which will be available for parties, baby showers, wedding receptions and other events, can fit up to 100 people at 12 to 15 tables, and would be available all week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

, for an event space at , in a one-story commercial building formerly used as a restaurant. The banquet hall, which will be available for parties, baby showers, wedding receptions and other events, can fit up to 100 people at 12 to 15 tables, and would be available all week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Omar Muflahi , to convert a vacant space at 403 Hampshire Ave . into a neighborhood shop with a takeout restaurant called Sweet World Cafe .

, to convert a vacant space at . into a neighborhood shop with a takeout restaurant called . Soonho Sim , for outdoor dining for Extra Extra Pizza at 549 W. Utica , with a sidewalk cafe and rear patio, as part of an expansion that will include seating for 12 additional people at five more tables, for a total capacity of 11 tables and 28 seats.

, for outdoor dining for at , with a sidewalk cafe and rear patio, as part of an expansion that will include seating for 12 additional people at five more tables, for a total capacity of 11 tables and 28 seats. Justine Powers , for her Funk and Fermentation natural wine shop in a former stained glass studio at 914 Elmwood Ave . and 587-589 West Delavan Ave.

, for her natural wine shop in a former stained glass studio at . and 587-589 West Delavan Ave. Charles S. Garner , to operate his Dior-Dior restaurant and bar at 1106 E. Lovejoy St ., with capacity for 60 table diners and 14 people at the bar. He also plans to host a monthly comedy show, as well as poetry readings and live bands "with artists from diverse cultures and ethnic backgrounds."

, to operate his restaurant and bar at ., with capacity for 60 table diners and 14 people at the bar. He also plans to host a monthly comedy show, as well as poetry readings and live bands "with artists from diverse cultures and ethnic backgrounds." Joseph Wojciechowski , to open his Premier Earth cannabis store on part of the first floor at 1297 Hertel Ave .

, to open his cannabis store on part of the first floor at . David Deynes, to sell tobacco, hookah and vaping products and other retail sales at Hookah's Smoke Shop, at 2239 Seneca St.

In Orchard Park, the Planning Board on Sept. 14 will consider a request by Joseph DeMarco Jr. to rezone 3964 California Road to allow for construction of an 11,400-square-foot warehouse and office building south of Southwestern Boulevard. Additionally, the board will review an application for a 45,000-square-foot single-story medical building on 4.288 acres of vacant land on Windward Road, across from 480 Redtail Road.

The Western New York Venture Association is meeting Wednesday with two presenters pitching their company plans as part of the forum at UB Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St. Check-in and networking starts at 8 a.m. Coffee and baked goods will be served. There's also an option to participate via Zoom.

Presentations contain general information about the companies and are for educational and networking purposes only. Potential presenters must submit a business plan, which is first reviewed by the association's Coaching Committee. Call 716-864-8670 or email info@wnyventure.com for more information.

THE LATEST

Governor looking for consumer refunds over loss of ESPN, other Disney channels on Spectrum.

Grand Island board seeks to tighten rules on warehouses amid Acquest proposal.

Plastics plant project proposal in Lockport drops PVC products use.

Stocking up on Bills stuff before the season starts? Local retailers have you covered.

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery is asking for tax breaks to help create a new manufacturing campus in Ellicottville.

Allegany general contracting firm Kinley Corp. seeks tax breaks for new headquarters.

New leaders named at large Buffalo law firms Phillips Lytle, Harter Secrest.

Buffalo officials, Ellicott Development discuss new parking ramp in the city.

SUNY Chancellor John King visited UB to learn about the university's groundbreaking AI research.

Architect plans $30M mixed-use project in Lockport with 66 apartments.

Dills Mafia pickles touch down at Tops just in time for tailgate season.

Josh Allen signed a multiyear deal with PepsiCo and is now ranked fourth among NFL players in 2023 endorsement earnings.

At 90, Franklin Sciortino retires after 58-year career with Small Business Administration.

Lawsuit raises questions about 'tourism' tax breaks for Amherst Hampton Inn.

Tackling homelessness: St. Luke's, City Mission, Salvation Army re-envision shelter services.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Choosing Buffalo: Odoo decides WNY is right place for substantial North American growth.

2. After longtime CEO's retirement, what's next for Horizon Corporations?

3. A new Buffalo venture thinks it can help plants grow better indoors by using artificial intelligence.

4. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

5. A mini-hospital: Previewing the opening of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

