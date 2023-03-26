What to know about the week ahead

February usually has some of the highest unemployment rates of the year, and we'll learn Tuesday whether that holds true this year as well.

With the holiday seasonal jobs completed and spring hiring yet to start, the winter doldrums typically push up jobless levels. The state Labor Department will report the latest unemployment data on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Center for Health Equity will host a community conversation on menthol cigarettes from 6 to 7:30 pm. Thursday at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Ave. The conversation comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul in her proposed budget included a plan to ban the sale of all flavored vaping and tobacco products, including menthol-flavored cigarettes. The proposal has strong supporters and opponents, and the Buffalo Center for Health Equity is hosting the conversation to "address the concerns and confusion" surrounding the proposed ban. More details can be found at buffalohealthequity.org.

Join other women in Western New York tech during the 2023 Women in Tech event, hosted by TechBuffalo, 43North and Invest Buffalo Niagara. Kendra Brim, a senior diversity and inclusion partner at Tesla, is the keynote speaker and Blackstone LaunchPad director Hadar Borden will moderate a women in tech panel. The event begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host a free event Thursday on Next Gen Talent, focused on how employers can attract hires in the 18-24 age range. The event, at the Partnership's offices at 257 W. Genesee St., begins at 11:30 a.m. with registration, networking and lunch, followed by the program at noon. It is the first of a four-part series designed to help employers recruit and keep talent.

Volunteers are needed to mentor Buffalo Public School entrepreneurship students to help get them ready for a pitch contest. BootSector, 43North and M&T Tech are hosting the pitch competition boot camp in an effort to empower, educate and support the next generation of local entrepreneurs and startup leaders. At least 20 volunteers are needed by Thursday. Sign up here.

The University at Buffalo is holding a free public screening of "Aftershock" from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Active Learning Classroom on the first floor of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, 955 Main St. The documentary highlights the fact that Black women in the United States die in childbirth – often from entirely preventable causes – at rates three to four times that of their white counterparts. A roundtable discussion will follow the screening. Those interested can register here.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Uniland may increase the size of a Lackawanna warehouse due to strong demand.

Moog Inc. is getting $3 million in tax breaks for its planned $77 million expansion in Elma.

A Canadian company is taking the last space in Uniland's first Lackawanna warehouse.

A 400-unit housing development is being proposed across from the River Oaks Golf Club on Grand Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis stores.

UB is getting $900,000 in federal funds for a mobile health clinic.

Catholic Health says Lockport Memorial Hospital is on pace to open in September.

Holiday Valley plans $8M in upgrades – if it gets its desired tax break.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. is asking for nearly $4 million in additional sales tax breaks, as construction expenses for their new production plant soar by $121 million.

Community Services for Every1 is teaming up with Rochester-based Edgemere Development to bring affordable and workforce housing to Niagara Falls.

TM Montante Development is seeking to bring a popular Rochester venture called Radio Social to Niagara Falls.

Eastern Niagara Hospital, long marked for closure, has its closing date.

Thousands of National Fuel customers received shut-off notices in billing error.

An auto parts supplier is closing its Buffalo operation in mid-June, costing 66 jobs.

The Hamburg IDA has bought 26 acres for a business park.

Some new office buildings and residential projects are pitched for the suburbs.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Hadar Borden and Blackstone LaunchPad are elevating entrepreneurism at UB: LaunchPad's mission is to help students become entrepreneurs who can generate ideas and turn them into companies to provide jobs throughout the region, or innovators who can help existing businesses thrive.

2. For Ted's Hot Dogs, finding a quality bun that can handle its signature footlong hot dogs has been a struggle. Now, its owner hopes it has found a lasting solution.

3. When the Buffalo Bills started working with Legends, the sports marketing and consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it was just on a limited scale. Now, Legends is playing a key role in important parts of the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

4. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

5. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.