What to know about the week ahead

A National Labor Relations Board hearing will begin Monday to answer a complaint against Starbucks Corp. and alleged union busting tactics regarding its workers' union, Starbucks Workers United. More than 30 charges range from threats and retaliation to coercion and unlawful termination. Starbucks denies the charges.

M&T Bank will report its first-quarter earnings on Monday, and hold its annual shareholders meeting – in a virtual-only format – on Tuesday.

Townsquare Media will host a job fair and career expo 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the food court area of the Eastern Hills Mall, at 4545 Transit Road in Clarence.

In Hamburg, David Canfield wants to construct a new 2,400-square-foot storage building on a 4.2-acre lot at Big Tree Road and St. Francis Drive, for his Canfield Landscaping & Garden Center. He’s asking the town Planning Board for site plan direction when it meets April 19.

At the same time, Matthew Lanfear of the Ten Lives Club is asking the same panel for a site plan waiver for his proposal to build a 6,000-square-foot building addition at 3741 Lakeshore Drive.

Meanwhile, in the Town of Lockport, Fred Cimato's Cimato Enterprises is planning a 103-unit patio home cluster development on Old Beattie Road. The town Planning Board will look at the sketch plan when it meets April 18.

It will also conduct a public hearing on Catholic Health System's proposal to build a private drive from its planned Lockport Memorial Hospital to Route 93 for emergency vehicle access.

Also in Lockport, Doug Hammond wants to create a 10-lot subdivision along Tonawanda Creek, while Siva Powers America is proposing to build an 11,700-square-foot wind-turbine assembly facility on 6.4 to 10 acres at 1060 Enterprise Drive in the Town of Lockport Industrial Park. Both projects are also before the town Planning Board.

That board is also still considering a proposal by the Broadway Group for a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store at 4919 Sunset Drive.

Fifteen Buffalo entrepreneurs will showcase their companies over three nights in April with up to $11,000 in funding on the line.

Each night, from April 17 to 19, five entrepreneurs will give a 10-minute presentation on their business idea, and then answer questions from the audience and a panel of judges for 10 additional minutes.

Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus’ entrepreneurship program IC Success will start each night at 5 p.m. at the Innovation Center, 640 Ellicott St.

As part of the program, over the past 10 weeks, these entrepreneurs have been learning everything from insurance and legal matters to marketing and customer segmentation in preparation for their 10-minute pitch, according to Juweria Dahir, director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at BNMC.

Prizes will be awarded at a graduation ceremony 5:30 p.m. May 4.

Walden Galleria will host a job fair from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on its lower level near the Apple Store. Employers in attendance will include shipping company FedEx, trucking company JSA Logistics and such retailers as J. Jill, Loft and Primark. Companies interested in participating should call 716-681-7600 Ext. 132 or email dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.

KeyBank will report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

THE LATEST

The National Labor Relations Board will take up a new batch of allegations against Starbucks over unionizing efforts in Buffalo.

A court ruling cleared the way for work to begin on a controversial Buffalo housing project.

A late-season playoff push helped boost attendance at Buffalo Sabres games.

Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp. got good news on a key helicopter program.

The long-delayed Lawrence apartment project may be on the verge of moving forward.

A $73 million renovation is coming to the Ellicott Town Center.

The Eden Valley Golf Course has a new owner.

The Seneca Nation's cannabis store in Niagara Falls opens this week.

Lactalis is planning a big expansion at its South Buffalo facility.

Developer Douglas Jemal bought a warehouse next to the site of his planned Curtiss Malt House apartment project.

Could an innovative model in Buffalo's Fruit Belt bolster the region's mental health services?

Buffalo RiverWorks is adding new attractions with $3 million investment.

How will the Buffalo Bills stadium deal impact contractors?

Lackawanna picked a developer for an Abbott Road property.

The Life Storage deal includes big penalties if it falls apart.

A long-delayed housing project in Clarence finally is moving forward.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Rhonda Frederick retires after 43 years at People Inc.: When Frederick joined the agency in 1980 in a direct support role, she never thought she'd stay – let alone rise to CEO.

2. Pat Roche determined to keep Moog flying high: The new CEO of the Elma-based manufacturer took over leadership of the company in February.

3. Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized: The labor movement's Buffalo connections came up frequently in Howard Schultz's testimony to a Senate committee.

4. $100 million in donations later, First Niagara Foundation signing off: The foundation long outlasted the bank from which it took its name.

5. Innovation driving growth at Rich Products: The Buffalo-based food products company is targeting $6 billion in revenues by 2025.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.