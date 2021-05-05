What was with those commercials before virtually every Bills' pick in the NFL draft?

So we checked with an industry source familiar with television production of live events and the source said this would be a complete coincidence, rather than a conspiracy. In a frantic environment such as the draft, with cameras in multiple places and live interviews from remote locations, nobody in production would have the time or ability to coordinate commercials in that way.

Where the commercials fall is determined by a number of factors, the source said, including what might be happening at any given time. For example, especially in Round 1, the network tries to go to commercial when a team is on the clock so as not to miss the selection.

Don't worry, the networks will have plenty of Bills love when it comes time to release the prime-time schedule.