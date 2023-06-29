THURSDAY

June 29, 2023

Lace

ALLBLK ■ Season Premiere

Season 2 continues to follow the courtroom, boardroom and bedroom chess matches of high-profile lawyer Lacey McCullough (Maryam Basir) as she and her firm navigate clients, cases, exclusive escort services and their personal lives.

Hoff the Record

BritBox ■ New Series

This semi-improvisational comedy shot in a documentary style finds David Hasselho­ playing a fictionalized version of himself — complete with a previously unknown German son and an oddball entourage — as he arrives in the U.K. to try to reignite his career.

The Witcher

Netfl ix ■ Season Premiere

The fantasy drama is back for its third season, which will be divided into two parts, with the first part, consisting of Episodes 1 through 5, dropping today. This season, as monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt (Henry Cavill) takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Volume 2 of The Witcher's third season,

Generation Gap

ABC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Kelly Ripa returns for a second season to host this game show that groups family members of di­fferent generations who must work together to answer questions about each other's generation.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8 p.m.

In "Room 417," a cryptic tip from Red (James Spader) leads the task force to uncover a security breach within the U.S. government. Meanwhile, Rep. Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore) takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the force.

The Chase

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Season 4 of this fast-paced trivia game show adapted from the British program of the same name begins tonight.

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere In "Growing Families," Christina Hall helps a couple transform their home to better serve their growing family of five. Also, Christina's best friend, Cassie, and husband, James, have a surprise for Christina leading up to her daughter's first birthday party.

Before We Die

PBS, 9 p.m.

Bianca (Issy Knopfler) is unceremoniously shipped back to the U.K. like a piece of cargo, and as punishment for her desertion, she is imprisoned in the family home. Meanwhile, Nicky (Priyanga Burford) is back on the hunt for Christian (Patrick Gibson), who is one step ahead of her; Hannah (Lesley Sharp) and Billy (Vincent Regan) uncover the leak at police headquarters and strike a deal with them to reveal all; and Dubravka (Kazia Pelka) swears vengeance after Davor's body is found.

Revealed

HGTV, 10 p.m. ■ Series Premiere

In "Telling Our Story," a couple wants to turn their multilevel home into something that represents more of their culture and ancestry. Veronica Valencia finds inspiration in their African roots and rich family history to redesign their kitchen, den, dining room and living room.

INSP, 10 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 3 concludes with "The Four Dead in Five Seconds Gunfight." After two Mexican vaqueros cross the border in search of their stolen cattle, they are gunned down by the rustlers. When El Paso's newly appointed marshal arrests local ranch hands for the murders, he sparks one of the West's most infamous gunfights.