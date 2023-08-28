MONDAY August 28, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Princess Power

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The animated preschool series returns for Season 2. Each episode finds four princesses helping the people in their lives using whimsical problem-solving techniques.

The Chelsea Detective

Acorn TV ■ Season Premiere

The new season of the British mystery drama consists of four feature-length episodes (available Mondays) that see sharp, intuitive Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) teaming up with a new colleague, Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme), who joins Chelsea CID from Exeter.

America in Black: March on Washington 60 Years Later

BET, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

This one-hour special edition of the America in Black newsmagazine commemorates the famous March on Washington that took place six decades ago today on Aug. 28, 1963. Included in the program is an exclusive interview with Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson that reflects on the legacy of this pivotal event in civil rights history, addresses the unfinished work decades after Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech and spotlights the changemakers who are leading the future of the movement.

Son of a Critch

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Father Critch," as rumors of scandal start to mount, Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) reassesses what his religion means to him.

Stars on Mars

FOX, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Find out which "celebronaut" has the right stuff and wins Season 1 of the out-of-this world reality competition series. In the finale "Brightest Star," the crewmates must assemble a satellite tower and broadcast a personalized message to Earth.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8 p.m.

The national finals continue in Vegas as the remaining ninjas compete in Stage 1 for their chance to win $1 million and become the next American Ninja Warrior.

Run the Burbs

The CW, 8:30 p.m.

In "Independence Day," Ramesh (Ali Hassan) takes a stand at Bubble Bae when he learns he's not a regular customer.

Children Ruin Everything The CW, 9 p.m. In "Death," following a brush with death, James (Aaron Abrams) and Astrid (Meaghan Rath) realize they need to make plans for the future.

Rewind the '90s

Nat Geo, beginning at 9 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The series concludes with back-to-back episodes. "Girl Power" shows how a new generation of women came of age in the 1990s, embracing and disrupting all aspects of femininity, whether it was trailblazing pop stars, media moguls, athletes, fictional fugitives or warrior princesses. Then, "Decade of Disruption" explores the change and innovation in various areas of our culture across the '90s. From the boundary-pushing diversity of In Living Color and Ellen to the ruthless reality of Madonna's Truth or Dare and the cellphone communication revolution, change was the only constant.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

PBS, beginning at 9 p.m. ■ New Series

From the makers of the award-winning Once Upon a Time in Iraq, this unique five-part film is set in Northern Ireland. Exploring the decadeslong conflict there known as "The Troubles," the series tells the story through the intimate testimony of ordinary men, women and children who were drawn — both willingly and unwillingly — into the bitter clashes that rocked the nation and who are still struggling to hold on to a fragile peace today. It begins with two hourlong episodes tonight.

Bump

The CW, 9:30 p.m.

In "Just Kids," while Reema (Safia Arain), Vince (Ioane Saula) and the rest of the gang enjoy a big night out, Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) are stuck at home.