WEDNESDAY

July 19, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Deepest Breath

Netflix

This documentary that premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival follows a champion free diver and an expert safety diver who seemed destined for each other despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. The film looks at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

CMA Fest

ABC, 8 p.m.

Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson, this TV special will highlight performances from the 50th annual Country Music Association festival, held in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "The Crooked Bannister," Carson (Scott Wolf) makes plans with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) to mark the first anniversary of losing her mom.

LA Fire & Rescue

NBC, 8 p.m.

In "Fire Is in the Blood," Capt. Dan Olivas of Station 16 beams with joy and pride as he attends his son's graduation from the fi re academy and welcomes him into the department. Plus, Inglewood Station 172 first responders reveal the emotional impact of the job.

Riverdale

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Two: Miss Teen Riverdale," Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) each enter the annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant.

Human Footprint

PBS, 9 p.m.

In the new episode "Man's Best Friend," biologist Shane Campbell-Stat on reveals how canines have been reshaped by evolution into humans' perfect partner. And just as we've transformed them, dogs have left an unmistakable pawprint on us.

grown-ish

Freeform, 10 p.m.

In the new episode "Pretty Mess," Annika (Justine Skye) invites the crew to her "Influencer Island" reunion taping.

Mayans M.C.

FX, 10 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James concludes after five seasons with the finale, "Slow to Bleed Fair Son." Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre Mayans M.C. have shed blood and suffered terrible losses in their battle against the Sons of Anarchy. Will their next generation inherit an empire or a battlefield?

FIFA Women's World Cup: Group Stage

FOX, beginning at 3 a.m. Live

The 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament in Australia and New Zealand kicks off late night Wednesday/early morning Thursday with New Zealand vs. Norway and Australia vs. Republic of Ireland on FOX. Thursday night on FOX is Nigeria vs. Canada. FOX and FS1 combine to televise all 64 matches of the tournament through Aug. 20.