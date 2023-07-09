SUNDAY

July 9, 2023

The Prank Panel

ABC, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

This unscripted comedy series lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters, including Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe. The panelists, both mentors and saboteurs, will help plot and plan the elaborate schemes, with celebrity guests often joining in on the fun.

Trapped in the Farmhouse

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

In this world TV premiere, a woman on the run from her abusive boyfriend seeks shelter from a terrifying storm in an isolated farmhouse, unaware that something far worse is waiting for her inside. Stars Jenna Michno, Gabriel Pranter and Tryphena Wade.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Hosted by stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Steve Harvey, the iconic game show where celebrities, along with their families, compete to win money for a charity of their choice returns for a new season.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Bravo, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

This Real Housewives of New York City spinoff follows socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they travel to Benton, Illinois, to help spruce up the small town of 7,000 people. At the request of the mayor, the women take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town, from building a new playground to updating the local theater.

HouseBroken

FOX, 9 p.m.

Two new episodes of HouseBroken air on FOX tonight. In “Who’s Afraid of Boomsday Again?” Honey and Chief (voices of Lisa Kudrow and Nat Faxon) are sedated to calm them down during a fireworks display. Then in “Who’s God?” Chief turns to religion after he thinks his new shock collar is sending messages from God.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Nat Geo, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Bear Grylls takes Bradley Cooper into the rugged canyons of the Wyoming Basin, where Bradley must overcome a series of challenges amid harsh winds, towering heights and a winter storm. “The bonds (you make) are strong because we’re facing genuine dangers and hardships together — we’re freezing cold, starving, in a cave, up a cliff face, scared and all those things. It’s fine being enthusiastic for an hour, but it’s hard for two days,” Grylls tells us on the bonds he has with his celeb participants. “You really get to know someone. Not everyone we keep in touch with, but there has definitely been a handful over the years, and I really feel from this season Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch and Russell Brand were real kindred spirits for me, and I didn’t expect that, but I’m very grateful.”

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 10 p.m. ■ New Episodes

Former professional football player Michael Strahan returns as host of this timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners race the clock to make it to the winner’s circle and take home $100,000.

D.I. Ray

PBS, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

This British police procedural stars Parminder Nagra as the title character, Birmingham police Detective Inspector Rachita Ray. The four-episode first season begins its American run tonight with this episode, in which Ray is promoted to homicide but realizes instantly that she is there to “tick the box” and that the so-called “culturally specific homicide” she has been assigned to — the suspected “honor killing” of a young Muslim man — is anything but. Gemma Whelan and Jamie Bamber co-star.