FRIDAY

August 18, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Puppy Love

Amazon Freevee ■ Original Film

Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin lead this romcom. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole (Hale) and socially anxious Max (Gustin) vow to lose each other's numbers, until they learn that their dogs have found a love match and puppies are now on the way. The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents but may end up finding love themselves.

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

Disney+

In this special, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all kingdoms. The princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep in the castle and try to save their kingdoms.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8 p.m.

Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood) surprises a meaningful person in her life with a surprise home renovation in this new episode.

Family Law

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Arrested Development," Abby (Jewel Staite) and Daniel (Zach Smadu) represent a 40-year-old whose parents want to evict him from their basement.

Moonshine

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "Who Is the Dead Guy?" a family secret reveals the origins of the Moonshine and forces Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) to confront her own truth.

The More Love Grows

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m. ■ Original Film

When Helen's (Rachel Boston) husband unexpectedly asks for a separation after their daughter goes to college, she struggles to navigate her newfound single status. Thanks to a stray dog that enters her life and the friendship of a helpful veterinarian (Warren Christie), Helen rediscovers her strength and begins to forge a new path.

Time of Essence

OWN, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Featuring interviews with Halle Berry, Vanessa Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and many other stars, as well as former employees, this five-part docuseries tells the history of the trailblazing beauty magazine Essence and how it has informed and reflected Black culture for 50-plus years. Beginning with its turbulent start in the 1970s, each one-hour episode focuses on a different decade of the magazine's existence.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

Starz, 9:30 p.m.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish immerse themselves in the customs of New Zealand's Indigenous Polynesian people in the new episode "Maori Culture."

Praise Petey

Freeform, 10 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Two new episodes air back-to-back. In "Punishment Hole," Petey's (voiced by Annie Murphy) UTI causes gossip to run rampant; then, in the finale, titled "Comet Day," Petey and Bandit (John Cho) prepare to support cult members in the aftermath of a fated comet.