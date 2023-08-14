MONDAY

August 14, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Son of a Critch

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Royal Visit," Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) fears he'll be outed as a Monarchist when he's chosen to give flowers to a visiting Lady Diana.

Stars on Mars

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Downward Dog," the seven remaining celebronauts must locate and recover RADDOG, the robotic dog that has gone missing from the habitat.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8 p.m.

The semifinals wrap up in Los Angeles, where the competing ninjas face up to six challenging obstacles and race head-to-head for a spot in the national finals.

Run the Burbs

The CW, 8:30 p.m.

In "Carol the Conqueror," Andrew (Andrew Phung) competes with his sister, and Camille (Rakhee Morzaria) worries about Ramesh (Ali Hassan) dabbling in online dating.

Children Ruin Everything

The CW, 9 p.m.

Despite getting sick, Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams) have to organize a kids birthday party in the episode "Sick Days."

Crime Scene Kitchen

FOX, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 2 of the baking competition series concludes with "The Finale: I Need a Drink!" in which the winner claims the top prize. Joel McHale hosts with judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp.

History's Greatest Mysteries

History, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

"Gardner Museum Robbery" tells the story of a perfectly planned robbery, as thieves steal half a billion dollars in masterpieces from the Gardner Museum in Boston. It's been three decades since the brazen heist, and an exhaustive search has failed to recover the stolen goods. Host Laurence Fishburne works with experts to help discover who orchestrated the biggest art heist in history and why.

Rewind the '90s

Nat Geo, beginning at 9 p.m.

Back-to-back hourlong episodes air tonight. "Mass Appeal" shows how the 1990s was the decade of the craze — from the Beanie Babies frenzy to Harry Potter changing the literary landscape — and the last hurrah of mass culture before the internet changed everything. Then, "What Is Love?" shows how the decade redefined love, whether it was the bromance between Beavis and ButtHead, children and their pocket-sized electronic pets, or a little blue pill that provided millions with a new lease on their sex lives.

90 Day: The Last Resort

TLC, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Five 90 Day Fiance couples come together for a couples retreat in a final attempt to salvage their relationships. Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on.

Bump

The CW, 9:30 p.m.

In "Silencio," Matias (Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez) tries to make amends with Rosa (Paula Garcia) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.); the Chalmers-David house hosts a crowd of three.