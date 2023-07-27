THURSDAY

July 27, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Happiness for Beginners

Netflix ■ Original Film

In this rom-com based on Katherine Center's novel of the same name, Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the "Adventure of a Lifetime" — a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen's plan to be the best hiker is tested, and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness.

Zoey 102

Paramount+ ■ Original Film

This new film based on the 2005-08 Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 features several original cast members returning to their roles, including Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks; Erin Sanders as Zoey's best friend, Quinn Pensky; and Sean Flynn as Zoey's on-again, off -again love interest, Chase Matthews. In the movie, Pacific Coast Academy alumni return to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding that turns into a high school reunion for the books.

The Witcher

Netflix ■ New Episodes

The final three episodes of this Henry Cavill-led fantasy drama's third season drop today. The series has been renewed for Season 4.

Twisted Metal

Peacock ■ New Series

Move over, Amazon. When post-apocalyptic delivery driver John Doe (Anthony Mackie) is offered a chance to change his life for the better by driving a mysterious package across what's left of the United States, he takes it — even if it means potentially scuffing up his best friend, a car that the motormouth is in constant dialogue with. And the hurdles John will face are deadly. "It's a dangerous world filled with weirdos and psychopaths driving terrifying vehicles," teases executive producer Marc Forman of the off beat, humor-filled series based on the popular '90s PlayStation game, which drops all 10 of its half-hour episodes today. "There are scavenging bandits called Vultures, cannibalistic Butchers, pyromaniacs and Viking truck drivers." If that doesn't make John pump the brakes, there's also the game's iconic terror, Sweet Tooth, an unhinged ice cream truck-driving clown, voiced by Arrested Development's Will Arnett and played onscreen by pro wrestler Samoa Joe. Says Forman: "You never know what the hell he's gonna do!"

Shark Week 2023 Continues

Discovery Channel, Beginning at 8 p.m.

Three new specials premiere tonight. In Jaws in the Shallows, Dr. Riley Elliott sets out with his wife, Amber Jones, to find answers to why great whites are terrorizing New Zealand beaches. Monster Mako: Fresh Blood follows Dr. Austin Gallagher and legendary free diver Andre Musgrove as they get up close with 12-foot mako sharks and great whites, which are competing head-to-head for prey off the coast of California. Then, in Shark vs. Snake: Battle of the Bites, Forrest Galante explores his theory that the tiger sharks that have been washing up dead on the beaches of western Australia were attacked by deadly sea snakes.