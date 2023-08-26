SATURDAY

August 26, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Little League Baseball World Series

World Series ABC, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Live

The Little League Baseball World Series U.S. and International championship games are held today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Winners advance to tomorrow's title game.

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at 1 p.m. Live

NFL Network wraps up its live game coverage of the 2023 preseason with the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, the N.Y. Jets at the N.Y. Giants and the L.A. Rams at the Denver Broncos.

College Football

NBC & ABC, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Live

The Navy Midshipmen and Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland on NBC. In primetime, ABC airs the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off between the Jackson State Tigers and the South Carolina State Bulldogs in Atlanta.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4 p.m. Live

FOX Sports' Saturday MLB action begins on FS1 with the Atlanta Braves at the San Francisco Giants. Then on FOX's regional primetime broadcast, viewers will see either the St. Louis Cardinals at the Philadelphia Phillies, the Texas Rangers at the Minnesota Twins or the Chicago Cubs at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season takes place at Daytona International Speedway as top drivers William Byron, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and others look to solidify their spots in the playoffs.

Napa Ever After

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

After inheriting her estranged grandmother's winery in Napa Valley, Cassandra (Denise Boutte), a high-powered attorney, takes a sabbatical to renovate the property. With the help of a handsome local (Colin Lawrence), she learns more about the grandmother she hardly knew and begins to reconcile the past while finally opening herself up to love.