FRIDAY September 1, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Wheel of Time

Prime Video ■ Season Premiere

In Season 2 of this fantasy drama, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman (Rosamund Pike) who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

A Day and a Half

Netflix ■ Original Film

In this Swedish action thriller, to reunite with his daughter, Artan (Alexej Manvelov) takes his ex-wife, Louise (Alma Poysti), hostage and embarks on a thrilling and emotion-charged road trip with her and police officer Lukas (Fares Fares). The journey takes them through rural Sweden during a hot summer, all while having police on their heels.

Disenchantment

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The animated misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean (voice of Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre) culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland as Matt Groening's comedy/ fantasy series returns with 10 episodes for its fifth and final season. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's (Sharon Horgan) wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves.

Friday Night Plan

Netflix ■ Original Film

This comedy/drama from India follows two bickering brothers (played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan) who come together to try to secretly attend the coolest, most happening party of the year before their mother returns from a business trip.

Family Law

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Two new episodes air back-to-back to close out the season: First, in "Acting Out," the firm represents a superstar whose behavior has led her brother to push for a conservatorship. Then, in "All Happy Families," Abby (Jewel Staite) is torn between her new life and a lucrative offer from her former firm.

Power Book IV: Force

Starz, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In Season 2, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organization weakened, he's more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

Starz, 9:30 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish finish Season 2 of their travel series with "Last Call," in which they take a bath in hell, roll down mountains and get a makeover in New Zealand.

How to With John Wilson

HBO, 11 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The comic documentary series following John Wilson as he films the lives of fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics concludes after three seasons.