THURSDAY

June 15, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50

BET+

Actress/producer/author Gabrielle Union is celebrating her 50th birthday with an epic, continental trip through Africa, from the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana to the parks of Namibia to the nightlife of South Africa. This two-part special follows Union, along with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and her family and closest friends, as she embarks on a journey that sheds light on the woman she once was and honors who she is in the present. Along the way, she will walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom and lose what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover and reconnect in a collective celebration of our most authentic selves.

Swiping America

Max ■ New Series

Max is calling this eight-episode show a "romdoc" (romantic-documentary) dating series. It follows a group of diverse singles from New York City on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection. Each episode finds the group in a new American city (Asheville, North Carolina; Miami; Austin, Texas; New Orleans; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Boulder, Colorado; Seattle; and Honolulu) as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them. Two episodes drop today, four episodes are available June 22, and the final two installments will be available June 29.

Black Mirror

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

After four years, Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series, with its episodes often set in a dystopian near-future and offering commentary on our own dependence upon technology, returns for its sixth season.Netflix describes Season 6 as "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet," which is really saying something for this series. The cast includes Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera and Zazie Beetz, among others.

60 Days In

A&E, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Three participants enter Pitt County Detention Center in North Carolina to begin their 60 days.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 10 p.m.

In "Al Jennings and the Legend of Dick West," attorney Al Jennings, tired of his boring life, dreams of the adventures he reads in dime novels. After a chance encounter with Dick West, Jennings joins the outlaw's gang and learns that a life of crime isn't as glamorous as he thought it would be.

Booked: First Day In

A&E, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

This unique reality series follows arrested individuals through the booking process while including details of what ultimately led them to their time in jail.

True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes

SundanceTV, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

This four-part true-crime series unfurls the bizarre story of Dr. George Kenney and his fall from grace after 10 years as a beloved principal at North Port High School in Florida, where he practiced hypnosis on students. In 2011, three students died after a series of suspicious events, and it exploded into global news. This series investigates events leading up to those deaths and the tragic aftermath as victims' families, eyewitnesses, experts and people involved try to unpack what really happened.