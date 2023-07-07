FRIDAY

July 7, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Out-Laws

Netflix ■ Original Film

In this comedy/crime film from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison production company, Adam Devine plays strait-laced bank manager Owen, who is about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When Owen's bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin), who just arrived in town, are the culprits.

The Horror of Dolores Roach

Prime Video ■ New Series

Sweeney Todd with a side of salsa! Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) headlines this twisted eight-episode adaptation of the hit podcast about a woman's descent into a gory gourmet nightmare. After 16 years in prison, Dolores heads home to a gentrified Washington Heights in New York City and reunites with pal Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), an empanada-shop chef. Having developed a knack for working out folks' knots in jail, Dolores accepts his offer to run a massage parlor below the shop, but the plan develops a kink when their scummy landlord (Marc Maron) crosses the line, leaving Dolores with a mess ... and new meat on Luis' menu. It's a delicious turn by Machado, who sinks her teeth into the role. "My favorite part is her absolute rawness," she fittingly adds. "I feel so free playing her."

Family Law

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Season 2 of this comedy series about a divorced, recovering alcoholic lawyer who goes to work for her estranged father and half siblings in Vancouver premieres tonight.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Zink About It," the contestants are under a lot of pressure when they're tasked with designing and welding a structure that can withstand the crushing force of 1 ton of weight.

Moonshine

The CW, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

This Canadian comedy/drama series, which focuses on a dysfunctional group of half siblings fighting to take control of the family business, premieres tonight with the episode titled "Standby Out of Newark," in which Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) returns home from New York for her aunt's funeral and ignites a family feud.

Painting With John

HBO, 11 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 3 finale "The Night Hunters," John Lurie shares his appreciation for his longtime assistant and friend Nesrin Wolf and his epic collection of luminary toast.