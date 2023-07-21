FRIDAY

July 21, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Almost Paradise

Amazon Freevee ■ Season Premiere

Christian Kane is back in Season 2 of this series in which he plays former DEA agent Alex Walker, who has been forced into early retirement. He moves to a small tropical island in the Philippines, where, despite his best eff orts to transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett, his friends in the local police department keep pulling him back into a world of dangerous people and situations. The problem is: He likes it. Art Acuna and Samantha Richelle co-star. All 10 Season 2 episodes drop today.

Sharksploitation

Shudder ↓ Original Documentary

In the wake of the 1975 blockbuster movie Jaws, a new horror subgenre was born. This film explores the weird and wild cinematic legacy of sharks on film and the world's unending fascination with them.

They Cloned Tyrone

Netflix ■ Feature Film Exclusive

In this pulpy mystery caper, a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (played by John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Boom or Bust," the crews take a trip to the quarry, where the contestants must install 20 detonators in the most explosive individual challenge ever.

Family Law

The CW, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Under the Influence," a woman's divorce gets ugly when her ex-husband accuses her of being in a cult.

Moonshine

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "There Is No I in Denial," Rhian (Anastasia Phillips) reels over the loss of a body part and her husband's infidelity; Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) wonders if she's next on Rhian's path of revenge.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Host Joe Bob Briggs closes out his fifth season of presenting horror-movie double features.

Minx

Starz, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

This comedy moves to Starz for its second season. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the series centers on Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a wideeyed young feminist who teams up with Bottom Dollar publisher Doug (Jake Johnson) to create Minx, the first erotic magazine for women. In the Season 2 premiere, "The Perils of Being a Wealthy Widow," Joyce and Doug find a business opportunity with a shipping magnate's widow (Elizabeth Perkins).

Praise Petey

Freeform, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

This new animated series (Freeform's first) follows Petey, voiced by Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, a New York City "It" girl who gets a second chance at life modernizing her father's small-town cult after her life implodes in New York. The voice cast also includes Christine Baranski, John Cho and Stephen Root.

The Proof Is Out There

History, 10 p.m.

What is the serpentlike creature caught on camera, and why does it have green hair? Is the discovery of an ancient antenna found beneath the waters of Antarctica proof that the Nazis once colonized the South Pole? Are certain large boulders in Death Valley able to move by themselves? And did a man find a gelatinous alien life-form on his kitchen floor? TV journalist Tony Harris and his team of experts dive into these claims to find the truth in the episode "Hairy Serpents, South Pole Nazis and the Horrible Blob."