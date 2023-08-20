SUNDAY

August 20, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NFL Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

NFL Network, 7 p.m. Live

NFL Network airs a Week 2 preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints at the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chosen

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Indescribable Compassion," Jesus' (Jonathan Roumie) followers slowly gain faith and witness some very incredible things.

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers

History, 8 p.m.

This two-hour documentary special from executive producer Morgan Freeman tells the true story of the 761st tank battalion, the first and only Black tank unit to serve in combat during World War II. It explores in depth the major battles they faced both overseas while in combat against Nazi Germany and back home in the United States, where they continued to face racism despite their heroism. The program features an interview with one of the last surviving members of the 761st, along with new and archival interviews, period footage, and new commentary and stories from family and relatives of these soldiers.

TMZ Investigates

FOX, 9 p.m.

This new special analyzes the decades-long investigation into the infamous series of killings that took place on or near Gilgo Beach on New York's Long Island from 1996 to 2011. TMZ explores how a botched investigation and missed clues may have led to even more murders.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

In the episode "Great Expectations," by the time Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) goes into labor, the entire town is there to support her.

The Winter King

MGM+,9 p.m. ■ New Series

A revisionist take on King Arthur is the premise of this new historical 10-episode drama set in the fifth century. Based on a book series by Bernard Cornwell, who also wrote The Last Kingdom series, and taking place in a land run by warring factions before Britain was united, it follows Arthur's (Iain De Caestecker) journey from outcast to legendary leader. Co-starring Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin and Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Nat Geo, 9 p.m.

Bear Grylls takes actor, musician and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs on an adventure in the Great Basin Desert to teach him to track, climb and eat whatever the desert provides. On Day 2, Daveed must fly solo and put his skills to the test by using what he's learned to find Bear and earn his extraction.

Disappeared

Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Season 11 of this true-crime series begins with a special two-hour look at the 2001 disappearances of 10-year-old Tionda Bradley and her sister, 3-year-old Diamond, from their Chicago apartment. Retired Chicago PD Detective Pamela Childs, who was part of the original investigation, revisits critical theories and evidence while exploring the impact the Bradley sisters' disappearances have had on their family and the community at large.

Sister Wives

TLC, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The hit series returns for a new season promising an even deeper look at the Brown family as they navigate the challenges and rewards of polygamy. This season, Kody still grapples with the fallout from his divorce with Christine, while Christine is learning to love who she is on her own. Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage, yet she is devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart. Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn't going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision. Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle's house, and after an explosive fight, she kicks him out. Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome.