SATURDAY

August 12, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at 1 p.m. Live

Four NFL preseason games air today on NFL Network: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, N.Y. Jets at Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens and L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams.

MLB Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 7 p.m. Live

Saturday's primetime regional MLB games on FOX feature the L.A. Angels at the Houston Astros, the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago White Sox or the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets. The late game on FS1 has the Baltimore Orioles at the Seattle Mariners.

Baking It

NBC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Explosive Master Bakes," the bakers create a centerpiece dish for a holiday celebration.

The Wild Sides

BBC America, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Flood and Foes," the desperately needed rains finally arrive, but the relief they bring also brings danger in the form of a pride of lions looking for food.

A Safari Romance

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Megan (Brittany Bristow) is a research scientist and Ph.D. student living in South Africa while working as a ranger on a nature reserve. When an American theme park designer (Andrew Walker) arrives to capture footage for a safari-themed attraction, Megan serves as his guide. As they spend time together, a romance develops, but Megan is afraid of letting herself fall for someone who lives half a world away.

Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story

Lifetime, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

This ripped-from-the-headlines original shares the 36-day ordeal of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas (played by Summer Howell), who was abducted by a trusted teacher (Michael Fishman plays Tad Cummins) who had groomed her and convinced her that he would kill himself if she didn't leave town with him. Thankfully, Elizabeth knew that she wasn't safe with him, and left clues and notes along the way, helping lead rescuers to them.

Kings of BBQ

A&E, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Emmy-nominated actor and producer Anthony Anderson and renowned actor, producer, and comedian Cedric the Entertainer take their love of barbeque to the next level and work together to start their own barbeque empire, AC Barbeque.

Hip Hop Treasures

A&E, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

A search is on for lost hip-hop memorabilia, and it's being led by LL Cool J, Ice-T, field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo, chief museum curator Paradise Gray, and curator Pete Nice. This passionate group is curating some of the more elusive items so they can be put on display at the Universal Hip Hop Museum. The Bronx-based museum is poised to become "The Official Record of Hip Hop" and will open to visitors in 2024.