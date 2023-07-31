MONDAY

July 31, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes

Peacock

Stephen Amell (Heels) narrates this documentary that follows Cody Rhodes' journey away from the WWE starting in 2016 as well as his triumphant return.

Son of a Critch

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Cello, I Must Be Going," Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) fears becoming a social pariah when he is forced to learn to play the cello, but when the instrument is taken by a gang of bullies, Fox (Sophia Powers) comes to his rescue. Pop (Malcolm McDowell) and Sister Rose (Nora McLellan) take a stroll down memory lane when it is revealed they used to be an item.

Stars on Mars

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Solar Flare," the nine remaining celebronauts need to repair solar panels damaged by a series of solar flares.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8 p.m.

The semifinals continue in Los Angeles, where the competing ninjas face up to six challenging obstacles and race head-to-head for a spot in the national finals.

Run the Burbs

The CW, 8:30 p.m. ■ New Series

Starring Kim's Convenience's Andrew Phung as Andrew Pham, a stay-at-home dad of two, this Canadian sitcom features a young Vietnamese family as they navigate the stresses of everyday suburban life. In the pilot episode, titled "Blockbuster," Andrew asks an elusive neighbor to perform as the surprise guest at a block party, while Camille (Rakhee Morzaria) attempts to get her hands on the right permit.

Crime Scene Kitchen

FOX, 9 p.m.

In the new episode "The Quarterfinals: A Sticky Situation," the teams must construct their most complicated cake yet, chosen by guest judge chef Richard Blais.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 9 p.m.

See how the home cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before next week's finale. From carne Asada tacos to corn chaat to chicken chapli, the cooks prepare dishes inspired by a close friend and recipes that changed their lives.

Rewind the '90s

Nat Geo, beginning at 9 p.m. ■ New Series

In this 10-episode series, celebrities, eyewitnesses and pop-culture pundits relive the most memorable moments of the 1990s, the decade that ushered in the new millennium. From Y2K to "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tupac to Titanic and Madonna to the Macarena, Rewind the '90s explores the forces that shaped this remarkable decade. Two episodes air Mondays beginning tonight, leading off with "The Decade's Greatest Rivalries," which delves into the arrival of the 24-hour news cycle in the '90s. With it came a booming tabloid industry hungry for scandals and strife, and the decade became famous for its high-profile divorces, fighting figure skaters and feuding rappers and the first presidential impeachment in more than 100 years. That is followed by "Comedy Rebellion," which shows how the decade not only revitalized old icons but also gave rise to bold new voices in comedy.

Bump

The CW, 9:30 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In the first episode of Season 2, titled "Daddy Sleepover," Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) try to balance the parental load after Matias (Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez) and Angie's (Claudia Karvan) breakup.

Cruel Summer

Freeform, 10 p.m.

In "Endgame," as timelines collide, the shocking truth is revealed.

Dark Marvels

History, 10 p.m.

In "Pain and Punishment," the twisted origin stories of some of history's most diabolically creative, and brutal, torture devices — from the iron maiden to the pear of anguish — are explored tonight.