SUNDAY

August 6, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Heartland

UPTV, 7 p.m.; also streams on UP Faith & Family ■ Season Premiere

Season 16 of the Canadian family drama begins its cable premiere run tonight. All 16 seasons of the series are also currently available to stream on UP Faith & Family.

38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

BET & BET Her, 8 p.m.

Gospel music's biggest night returns for this year's awards ceremony, which took place in Las Vegas last month and was taped for this broadcast. Industry legends CeCe Winans, Dr. Bobby Jones and Rev. Dr. Milton Biggham will be given special honors at this event, which also features performances by Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine, Pastor Mike Jr., Dorothy Norwood and more. Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard cohost.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Barbie's Big Pink Carpet Finale," Christina Hall and James Bender take on Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle. Then the four finalist spaces compete at a "Pink Carpet" event.

One space is voted the winner, and a fan wins a stay in the Dreamhouse. The episode also features special guest appearances by some of the stars from the Warner Bros. Pictures film Barbie.

Ridley

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "The Numbered Days, Part 2," Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) discovers a shocking connection between the murder case and the arson attack that killed his own family, and he finds himself closing in on the truth of what happened on that fateful night.

See It Loud: The History of Black Television

CNN, 9 p.m. ■ Series Finale

"Galaxies Beyond" looks at how, for years, many believed that the Black community did not have an interest in horror, superheroes or science fiction due to limited onscreen representation. Discover the rich history of roles and emerging opportunities for Black voices in this television space.

HouseBroken

FOX, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 2 of the animated comedy HouseBroken wraps up with two new episodes. In "Who's a Mole?," Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) suspects that someone has been spilling secrets. Then, in "Who's a Winner?," Honey's competitive spirit gets out of control when she and Chief (Nat Faxon) are sent to a herding camp.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The seven-episode second season of the drama picks up after the Los Angeles Lakers' 1980 NBA championship and the birth of the franchise's "Showtime" era. A powerful rival emerges in the Boston Celtics, and the show's season culminates in the epic 1984 NBA Finals between the two clubs. The cast features John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Sally Field, McCabe Slye, Jason Segel, Gaby Ho mann, Sean Patrick Small and Michael Chiklis.

Grantchester

Season 8 concludes with back-to-back episodes. In Episode 5, Geordie (Robson Green) is placed on desk duty as Elliot (Michael D. Xavier) contrives to force him to resign. The next murder case is handed to Larry (Bradley Hall), who wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott (Melissa Johns). Then, in Episode 6, Will (Tom Brittney) has disappeared, but with Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) about to give birth, Geordie must find him and bring him to his senses before it's too late.

The Chi

Showtime, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The drama returns for a 16-episode Season 6 with "New Chi City," in which Emmett's (Jacob Latimore) new venture yields big results, and Kiesha and Jake (Birgundi Baker and Michael V. Epps) chart new career paths.