FRIDAY

September 15, 2023

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

Disney+

Go behind the scenes of the latest live-action Star Wars series, Ahsoka, with the cast and filmmakers.

Love at First Sight

Netflix ■ Original Film

Oliver (Ben Hardy) and Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meet-cute at the airport and then end up in neighboring seats on the same plane. They're instantly smitten, but after an issue at customs, they find themselves separated in London with no way to make contact. Can they find each other again before Hadley must return to America? The fun chase then begins in this rom-com.

A Million Miles Away

Prime Video ■ Original Film

Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer Jose Hernandez, portrayed by Michael Pena, this drama follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farmworkers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacan, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hardworking parents, relatives and teachers, Jose's unrelenting drive and determination culminate in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal.

Wilderness

Prime Video ■ New Series

In this psychological thriller/twisted love story, a dream holiday and supposed "happily ever after ending" for British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) quickly turns into a living nightmare during a trip into America's national parks. Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour also star.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8 p.m.

Actor and TV personality Niecy Nash gives a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide her to success in this new episode.

Come Fly With Me

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m. ■ Original Film

When Capt. Emma Fitzgerald (Heather Hemmens) takes a two-year assignment on the famed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team and moves to Nellis Air Force Base with her 11-year-old daughter, Lucy (Pietra Castro), Lucy and new friend Alice (Georgia Acken) attempt to play matchmaker with Alice's widower father, Paul (Niall Matter).