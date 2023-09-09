SATURDAY

September 9, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at noon Live

Top college football action today includes Nebraska at Colorado (FOX), Utah at Baylor (ESPN), Notre Dame at NC State (ABC), Iowa at Iowa State (FOX), Texas A&M at Miami (ABC), UNLV at Michigan (CBS), Texas at Alabama (ESPN), Wisconsin at Washington State (ABC), UCLA at San Diego State (CBS) and Stanford at USC (FOX).

Tennis: US Open: Women's Singles Final

ESPN, 4 p.m. Live

The US Open's two remaining women's singles players compete for the title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

9/11: In Memoriam Marathon

Nat Geo, beginning at 6 p.m.

National Geographic Channel begins its commemoration of the upcoming 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks with an evening of documentaries it has aired in years past. Tonight's lineup begins with Inside 9/11: War on America and includes Inside 9/11: Zero Hour, National Geographic Investigates: The Fall of Osama bin Laden and George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview. The network will also have more anniversary programming over the next two days.

Fourth Down and Love

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Sparks are reignited when a single mother (Pascale Hutton) and a pro football player (Ryan Paevey) coincidentally meet again on her daughter's flag football field after his career is interrupted by a sports injury.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.■ Season Premiere

This docuseries that follows Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species veterinarian across the remote and inhospitable Yukon terrain, returns for Season 12 with "Runaway Reindeer." The episode finds Dr. Oakley herding a group of unruly reindeer and treating a breeding mini ram with a limp. Meanwhile, back in Haines, the team treats a dog with a mass and a supersized cat with painfully matted fur.