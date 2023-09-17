SUNDAY

September 17, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Gold

Paramount+ ■ New Series

This British miniseries is inspired by the real-life events that took place on Nov. 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth 26 million pounds. What started as "a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery," according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft — at the time the biggest in world history — but also for its wider legacy. The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white-collar criminals, and left controversy and murder in its wake. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

The Chosen

The CW, 8 p.m.

In the episode "I Saw You," a mysterious visitor seeks to meet Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), but the disciples are hesitant. Tension builds between Simon (Shahar Isaac) and Matthew (Paras Patel).

Professor T

PBS, 8 p.m.

In "The Family," professor T (Ben Miller) is asked to decipher a macabre puzzle when a doctor and her family are found dead in a grisly tableau on their living-room sofa, each having died by different means — but in what order and at whose hands?

Billions

Showtime, 8 p.m.

Axe (Damian Lewis) turns to Chuck (Paul Giamatti) for a favor involving a common adversary from their past in the new episode "The Man in the Olive Drab T-Shirt."

Yellowstone

CBS, 8:30 p.m. ■ New Series

Taylor Sheridan's hit drama for Paramount Network makes its broadcast TV debut beginning with Season 1 airing Sundays on CBS. Yellowstone tells the story of Montana rancher John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) mission to hold on to the land that multiple generations have held before him. And he has to do that with a very dysfunctional family that has made him vulnerable. Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes also star.

Building Roots

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Dome Sweet Dome," a couple's unique, circular home boasts 360-degree windows with stunning wraparound mountain views, but the property lacks function and style. Ben and Cristi Dozier take on a challenge they've never faced before: transforming a dome into a home.

Unforgotten

PBS, 9 p.m.

The victim's turbulent past comes to light. While Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) takes a trip to Paris, and Jess (Sinead Keenan) drops in on an unwitting potential suspect, the partners continue to clash.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein

MGM+, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

This four-part true-crime docuseries explores Ed Gein, the Wisconsin grave robber and serial killer who inspired Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs. With never-before-heard recordings that off er brand-new revelations, the series transports viewers back to the late 1950s and into Gein's perverse mind as it chronicles his upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother, his early grave-robbing, the murders leading up to his arrest and the police's discovery of his terrifying house of horrors.

Van der Valk

PBS, 10 p.m.

The present-day murder of a museum employee involved in the restitution of ancient artifacts links back to a case that Van der Valk (Marc Warren) worked on at the beginning of his career, alongside Julia's (Emma Fielding) ex-husband. That suspect was convicted and put behind bars but has since been released.

Dreaming Whilst Black

Showtime, 10 p.m.

In the new episodes "The Friends" and "The Birth," Kwabena (Adjani Salmon) is broke and struggles to impress his new love interest, Vanessa (Babirye Bukilwa). Funmi (Rachel Adedeji) goes into labor, but the birth takes an unexpected turn.