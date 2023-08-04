FRIDAY

August 4, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Netflix ■ New Series

After seven seasons of eating a lot of debatably edible treats, Nailed It! hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from "oh no" to "pro." They'll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever, because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Prime Video ■ New Series

This captivating limited series, based on Holly Ringland's bestseller and showcasing the breadth of Australia's spectacular landscape, follows the Hart women through an emotional journey. Troubled 9-year-old Alice (Alyla Browne) moves in with her caring but controlling grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver) at Thornfield flower farm, a refuge for abused women, after her parents die in a fire. Questions about her family history consume her as she grows up. "Any time Alice tries to engage with June about these issues, June shuts her down to protect her, which becomes stifling," says Alycia Debnam-Carey, who takes over as Alice at age 24 in Episode 4. But, the actress offers, "despite that heaviness, there is an element of hope to Alice." The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

This season has NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan, JB Smoove and Max Thieriot among the celebrities who surprise someone in their hometowns with a renovation. Rob Mariano and Sabrina Soto return to the design team. Nischelle Turner is back as host.

Johnsonville Celebrity Pro-Am Cornhole Competition

ESPN2, 8 p.m. Live

The backyard bags/cornhole game is now a primetime sport, and ESPN2 is covering the celebrity pro-am event from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The multi-event cornhole series hosted throughout the year, where 32 American Cornhole League Pros were paired with 32 celebrities across eight events to compete for charity, culminates in the championship. Celebs like the Buffalo Bills' Tim Settle Jr., the Minnesota Vikings' Alexander Mattison, Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino and others made it through the preliminary rounds and could be moving on to the championship airing tonight.

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence

A&E, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Digital Evidence reveals how technology has become the new frontier in solving homicides, illustrating the surprising ways that cellphone data, smartwatches, fitness trackers, GPS devices, geolocation coordinates, doorbell and traffic cameras, gaming devices, surveillance video, internet searches, apps, and social media messages can be the critical clues in murder investigations. In the premiere, "Web of Lies," a young man is shot down while walking home; rumors swirl about who wanted him dead.

Moonshine

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "Love Will Tear Us Apart," the Moonshine is hosting a pirate-themed wedding; Ryan (Tom Stevens) and Crystal (Erin Darke) take a hostage.