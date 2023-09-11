MONDAY

September 11, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

9/11 Commemoration Programming

History, beginning at 7 a.m.

Nat Geo, beginning at 6 p.m.

History broadcasts a day of previously aired documentary specials and series commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Titles featured today include 9/11: The Legacy, 9/11: Escape From the Towers, 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93, 9/11: Four Flights, 102 Minutes That Changed America and more.

National Geographic Channel continues its commemorative programming this evening, with the previously aired specials 9/11: Control the Skies and National Geographic Investigates: The Fall of Osama bin Laden, followed by episodes of the series 9/11: One Day in America.

NFL Football: Buffalo at NX Jets

ABC & ESPN, 8 p.m. Live

The NFL's kickoff weekend wraps up with Monday Night Football as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Aaron Rodgers and the N.Y. Jets.

Son of a Critch

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Acting Normal," Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Mike (Mark Critch) bond over Mark's role in a school play; Pop (Malcolm McDowell) turns to Mary (Claire Rankin) for help.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The national finals conclude in Las Vegas as the remaining ninjas compete in Stages 3 and 4 to face Mount Midoriyama. A $1 million winner is crowned as the next American Ninja Warrior.

Run the Burbs

The CW, 8:30 p.m.

In "Phamily Matters," Khia's (Zoriah Wong) guidance counselor helps Andrew (Andrew Phung) make a big decision; Camille (Rakhee Morzaria) struggles to cater an event.

Children Ruin Everything

The CW, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In the first episode of Season 2, titled "Sleep," after a bout of sleepless nights with their new baby, Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams) are at their wits' end.

People (magazine Investigates

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The true-crime docuseries' seventh season concludes with "Star Crossed Killers." When a single mom tells her 14-year-old daughter to break off a relationship with a 19-year-old man, the young lovers murder the girl's mom, setting off a manhunt and culminating in a trial replete with finger-pointing and betrayal.

American Experience

PBS, 9 p.m.

In "The Busing Battleground," revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest throughout the city. Using eyewitness accounts, oral histories and rare news footage, this film pulls back the curtain on the volatile effort to end school segregation, detailing the decades-long struggle for educational equity that preceded the crisis.

Breeders

FX, 10 p.m.

Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard) rush to fly back from their holiday when they hear that Maya (Deepica Stephen) is giving birth in the new episode "No Control."

Mother, May I Murder?

Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The freshman true-crime docuseries finishes Season 1 with "The Root of All Evil," in which a wife's lust for money and a lesbian love life sow the seeds for the brutal killing of her husband.