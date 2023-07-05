WEDNESDAY

July 5, 2023

Wham!

Netflix

In 1982, while still teenagers, best friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley became the pop-music duo Wham! and set out to conquer the world. By June 1986, they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium after having done exactly that. This documentary uses unprecedented access to both George's and Andrew's personal archives to tell the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," "Freedom" and, of course, the ubiquitous holiday radio-station favorite "Last Christmas."

LA Fire & Rescue

NBC, 8 p.m.

The lifeguards of the L.A. County Fire Department join forces with the specialized Air Ops team on a dramatic rescue during the Malibu triathlon. Plus, Watts Station 16 shows how much they value caring for their community.

Human Footprint

PBS, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton hosts this six-episode documentary series that takes viewers from high-tech labs to sweltering street markets, from farms to restaurants and from primeval forests to the back alleys of New York to explore the ways humans have transformed the planet and what those transformations tell us about who we are as a species. The premiere episode, "Strangers in Paradise," shows examples of how humans have introduced and must now deal with invasive species.

Mission: Impossible Behind-the-Scenes Special

CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Get a sneak peek inside the new action film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson. Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity. The movie premieres in theaters July 12.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX, 10 p.m.

In this new episode, "Risk E. Rat's Pizza & Amusement Center," the Gang takes a trip to their favorite pizzeria/arcade from their childhood, but they find it's not nearly as risky as it was in the 1980s.