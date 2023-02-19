Born July 24, 1945, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on February 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wheeler) Weyer who she treasured very much. Phyllis is survived by her brother Richard Weyer of Gainesville, nieces Mary Frost of Gainesville and Jessica (Nathan) Hibbard, great-niece, Hannah, and great-nephews, Ben and Ari all of Castile. Phyllis’ love for Jesus ruled her life above all as she lived fully committed to Christ and following Him. Her love and care for people were a true testament of her Christ-like faith. Phyllis thoroughly enjoyed her career teaching elementary school at Windom Elementary in Orchard Park. After retirement Phyllis continued to educate children as a volunteer at schools and churches. An active retiree, Phyllis was a faithful “Buffalonian” as she served as a docent with the Buffalo Historical Society and Graycliff. She was also a strong “Bill-iever” never missing a Buffalo Bills game, and attending many home games in person for decades. When she wasn’t giving tours of her favorite places or cheering on her favorite Buffalo sports teams she was on the phone comforting a loved one, attending a Bible study, having lunch with friends, clipping articles and coupons from the newspaper, scrapbooking, shopping, or spending precious time with her family. May Phyllis’ loved ones remember her by one of her favorite Bible verses -1 John 4:19 – “We love Him because He first loved us”. Friends and family may call Tuesday February 21 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY 14127. Service from the Funeral Home Wednesday February 22nd at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Graycliff Conservancy (www.experiencegrayciff. org) or Cru Ministries (www.give.cru. org/0042280). Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com