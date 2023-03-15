WELKER Richard S. Of Orchard Park, NY formerly of West Seneca, NY. March 13, 2023. Beloved husband of 68 years to Marjorie (Jaehn) Welker; father of Cheryl (Gregory) Kuberka and Michael (Sarah) Welker; grandfather of Jessica (Richard) Deren, Melissa Koller, Jason (fiance' Taylor) and Kristen Kuberka; great-grandfather of Jaden Koller, Logan Koller, Richard Deren III and Samuel Deren; son of the late Robert S. and Ada (Large) Welker. The family will receive friends Thursday from 3pm – 7pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Services Friday at 11am from St. Mark's Episcopal Church 6595 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the church or Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. at www.hospicebuffalo. org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.