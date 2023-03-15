WELKER Richard S. Of Orchard Park, NY formerly of West Seneca, NY. March 13, 2023. Beloved husband of 68 years to Marjorie (Jaehn) Welker; father of Cheryl (Gregory) Kuberka and Michael (Sarah) Welker; grandfather of Jessica (Richard) Deren, Melissa Koller, Jason (fiance' Taylor) and Kristen Kuberka; great-grandfather of Jaden Koller, Logan Koller, Richard Deren III and Samuel Deren; son of the late Robert S. and Ada (Large) Welker. The family will receive friends Thursday from 3pm – 7pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Services Friday at 11am from St. Mark's Episcopal Church 6595 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the church or Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. at www.hospicebuffalo. org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.
WELKER Richard S.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you look at the grand scheme of things, like, Minnesota sent me to Buffalo not to have the career that I’ve been having,” Diggs said.
KeyBank's stock plunged as much as 38% during the worst of the morning sell-off before bouncing back some to close down 27% for the day.
Since coming to the Bills in 2017, Poyer is the only player in the NFL with 500-plus tackles, 20-plus interceptions and 10-plus sacks.
For athletes earning millions of dollars a year, the difference between a high-tax state, such as New York, and one such as Florida, where the…
Everything was ready for a lovely wedding reception at a North Buffalo home on Sept. 21, 2019.