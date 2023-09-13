WEDEKINDT Richard H. Sept. 9, 2023 beloved husband of 54 years to Barbara (Treble) Wedekindt, dear father of David (Susan) and Diane (Nicholas) Delahant, grandfather of Alexander and Madelyn, brother of Raymond H. Wedekindt and the late Joan Allen. brother -in-law of Bob Allen, uncle of Karen and Janet Wedekindt and Neil Allen. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday 6-8 PM and Thursday 24 & 6-8 PM at the ROBERTS & WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. at N. Bailey. Funeral Services on Friday at 9 AM in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of you choice. Mr. Wedekindt was a Funeral Director for 43 years, retiring in 2008. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at vanddfuneralhome.com