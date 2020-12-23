You can stop dreaming of a White Christmas now. It's coming true.

You wanted a white Christmas? You'll get one, and then some.

Everyone west of Rochester should wake up to at least a couple of inches of snow on Friday.

That general snow followed by lake-effect snow will combine to drop more than a foot in the usual snow belt areas, from the Boston Hills to the far Southtowns to the Chautauqua ridge and into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.

"Regardless of how much snow you get, even small amounts, you could have slippery roadways on Christmas morning and extending though the day," said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

That's because the storm will start out with rain on Thursday, change to wet snow overnight, and temperatures will continue falling, freezing precipitation on roads and walkways, he said.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. There may be a break in the snow before the lake-effect kicks in Friday. A lake snow warning is in effect from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday in northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.