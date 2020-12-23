You can stop dreaming of a White Christmas now. It's coming true.

You wanted a white Christmas? You'll get one, and then some.
Everyone west of Rochester should wake up to at least a couple of inches of snow on Friday.
That general snow followed by lake-effect snow will combine to drop more than a foot in the usual snow belt areas, from the Boston Hills to the far Southtowns to the Chautauqua ridge and into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.
"Regardless of how much snow you get, even small amounts, you could have slippery roadways on Christmas morning and extending though the day," said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
That's because the storm will start out with rain on Thursday, change to wet snow overnight, and temperatures will continue falling, freezing precipitation on roads and walkways, he said.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. There may be a break in the snow before the lake-effect kicks in Friday. A lake snow warning is in effect from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday in northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
"The bottom line is starting from Christmas Eve night all the day through Saturday you're going to have some potential travel hazards from the snow to the flash freeze and the lake snow," Apffel said.
The initial lake bands will settle well south of the city Friday.
"By Friday evening, that band is going to push northward and that's when it's going to kind of make its run at the city," Apffel said.
The band will shift to the south on Saturday.
"We don't expect it to be snowing the entire time, but you'll have several rounds," he said.
Buffalo city officials said they will be keeping an eye on the storm, and may put out an alert that alternate street parking will be going back into so crews can clear the snow.
More than 25,000 households live on streets with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate parking, Mayor Byron W. Brown said Wednesday. Nearly 5,000 residents have signed up to get the alerts so they can move their vehicles.
Residents can sign up for the program by texting: JOIN PARKINGUPDATES to 30890. Participating residents will receive a text message or phone call 24 hours before the alternate side parking restrictions need to be enforced for snow removal.
City officials also said that garbage and recycling pickups scheduled for Friday are postponed to Saturday because of the holiday. If Saturday's pickup is postponed because of snow, crews will pick it up Sunday.