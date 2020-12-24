With snow in the forecast, the region can expect a 'nice white Christmas'

Anyone looking for a Currier and Ives Christmas is in luck.

A general snowfall overnight should give Western New York 3 to 5 inches by morning.

"Everybody will get a nice white Christmas in the Buffalo area," said National Weather Service meteorologist David Zaff. "If you live east of Rochester, you might be out of luck."

The holiday snow will come in two waves, with the second one packing a strong band of lake-effect snow. With winds gusting up to 35 mph and falling snow, driving in the band will be difficult, with poor visibility Friday night through Saturday.

"The most impactful part of the whole weekend is Friday night, then things kind of drop off Saturday and into Sunday," Zaff said.

The forecast called for rain Thursday night to change to a wintry mix and then all snow overnight.

A winter storm warning for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. A lake-effect snow warning will be in effect from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.