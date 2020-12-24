With snow in the forecast, the region can expect a 'nice white Christmas'

Anyone looking for a Currier and Ives Christmas is in luck.
A general snowfall overnight should give Western New York 3 to 5 inches by morning.
"Everybody will get a nice white Christmas in the Buffalo area," said National Weather Service meteorologist David Zaff. "If you live east of Rochester, you might be out of luck."
The holiday snow will come in two waves, with the second one packing a strong band of lake-effect snow. With winds gusting up to 35 mph and falling snow, driving in the band will be difficult, with poor visibility Friday night through Saturday.
"The most impactful part of the whole weekend is Friday night, then things kind of drop off Saturday and into Sunday," Zaff said.
The forecast called for rain Thursday night to change to a wintry mix and then all snow overnight.
A winter storm warning for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. A lake-effect snow warning will be in effect from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
"Christmas Day should be relatively quiet," Zaff said. "We're not looking for too much in additional snowfall, at least for the morning."
A fairly substantial lake band will develop over the city toward the afternoon and evening, affecting most of the Buffalo metro area through Friday night, he said.
"If you're out of it, you're not going to see anything, and if you're in it, you could see upwards of a foot of snow," Zaff said.
The weather service has an interactive map showing what areas could be affected.
Experimental polygons (red) show where we think the Lake Erie snow band will most likely be Friday night and Saturday. You can zoom in to see if your town is under the threat area using this link:https://t.co/ACfzkQBDMM pic.twitter.com/i2l48vSgGF— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2020
The lake-effect band will slowly dissipate Saturday.
The two events will leave anywhere from a trace of snow north of Buffalo to 18 to 20 inches in the heavy lake-effect band, Zaff said.
"The further north you go, it dramatically drops off to just a few inches," he said.
The storm will carry major to extreme impacts in some areas, according to the weather service's Winter Storm Severity Index, which blends forecasting and climatology.
Winter Weather Impacts summary: 1) Through tonight: mostly minor impacts but with snow/ice.2) Fri-->Fri night: localized major impacts from snow/blowing snow.3) Sat-->Sat night: localized major impacts from snow/blowing snow/snow load.Details: https://t.co/PLaHCDJASe pic.twitter.com/ZawhxpJz3j— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2020