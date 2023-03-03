A wintry mix and gusty winds are on their way to Western New York later today, and while tonight may not duplicate the ice storm of last weekend, driving conditions during the evening commute may be treacherous.

Don Paul: Another messy mixed-bag storm targets Western New York Still another storm rife with uncertainty on precipitation type will be upon us later Friday afternoon and evening, writes Don Paul.

A wintry mix of precipitation – snow, sleet and freezing rain – is expected for most of Western New York, with Niagara County and the Northtowns possibly receiving up to 8 inches of snow.

The storm is forecasted to be most severe from 7 p.m. through midnight for much of the area, with the storm tapering off by daybreak, National Weather Service Buffalo meteorologist Heather Kenyon said Friday morning.

"We're definitely in the groove of winter weather," said Kenyon. She said Friday's storm is not likely to be extreme, "but it has the potential for bad road conditions."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

During the thrust of the storm, immediately south of Lake Ontario, Niagara County and the Northtowns in Erie County should receive 4 to 8 inches of precipitation, mostly snow and some sleet, Kenyon said. The City of Buffalo should expect about 3 to 6 inches of precipitation, essentially a blend of heavy snow and sleet, as temperatures hover around freezing for much of the night, she added.

Wind gusts may reach 40 mph, according to NWS Buffalo's forecast, and combined with the precipitation, that may impact visibility and driving conditions.

All areas of Western New York are under a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. Saturday except Chautauqua County, which has no designation.

Wintry weather will enter Western NY late this afternoon, slowing the latter half of the evening commute. Heavy mixed precipitation will impact travel across parts of Western NY, especially 7 - 11 p.m. this evening. Snow east of Lake Ontario, with most of this falling tonight. pic.twitter.com/2Hc5tGIaCG — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 3, 2023

Contrasting weather models have left some uncertainty over the type of precipitation and its dividing lines between snow, sleet and freezing rain, Kenyon explained. Precipitation totals could be greater with more snow and less sleet, or lower with less snow and more sleet.

Slightly higher temperatures are forecasted for the Southern Tier and southern Erie County, which will receive 1 to 3 inches of precipitation, with freezing rain mixed in. Similar to the ice storm last weekend, areas along the Lake Erie shoreline, from Ripley to Hamburg, should not see much accumulation.

Before the storm system moves in, temperatures may hit the mid-40s earlier today with a period of rain possible, Kenyon said.