Watch out: Potential for lake-effect snow Thanksgiving week

"They should be watching the weather forecast," she said.

The wintry weather could hit as soon as Monday and continue through midweek. Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The forecast shouldn't come as a shock to Western New Yorkers.

"It's late November. It's the time," Kenyon said. "It's not rare to get lake snows across the area this time of year."

Kenyon pointed out that Wednesday is the seventh anniversary of the massive snowstorm that dumped feet of snow on a large swath of Western New York and came to be known as the "Wall of Snow."

Starting on the night of Nov. 17, 2014, a lake-effect system dropped historic amounts of snow, at times falling at a rate of 2 feet per hour, burying South Buffalo and the Southtowns for days. Thirteen people died in that storm and thousands of people lost power. Schools were closed as many people were stuck in their homes.