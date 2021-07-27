Watch out for damaging winds, heavy downpours between noon and 4 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms with "damaging winds, large hail and brief heavy downpours" are possible midday today in the Buffalo metro area, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Tuesday afternoon.
The greatest risk for severe weather in Western New York is between noon and 4 p.m., said meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.
"Our primary concern is damaging winds and locally heavy downpours," he said.
The chance of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, he said. That's a pretty remote risk. However, Pandolfo warned: "It doesn't take a tornado to put down some serious wind damage. ... Straight line wind damage can be very destructive."
Later today, there's a chance of another round of stormy weather, but at this point those storms don't appear as threatening, Pandolfo said.