Watch out for damaging winds, heavy downpours between noon and 4 p.m.
Watch out for damaging winds, heavy downpours between noon and 4 p.m.

LOCAL Hickey (copy)

Vehicles drive through ponding water during a downpour on Sheridan Drive in Town of Tonawanda.

 News Staff Photographer

Strong thunderstorms with "damaging winds, large hail and brief heavy downpours" are possible midday today in the Buffalo metro area, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Tuesday afternoon.

The greatest risk for severe weather in Western New York is between noon and 4 p.m., said meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

"Our primary concern is damaging winds and locally heavy downpours," he said.

Torrential rain led to severe flooding in the town of Pahrump on Monday, July 26.

The chance of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, he said. That's a pretty remote risk. However, Pandolfo warned: "It doesn't take a tornado to put down some serious wind damage. ... Straight line wind damage can be very destructive." 

Later today, there's a chance of another round of stormy weather, but at this point those storms don't appear as threatening, Pandolfo said. 

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Western New York at marginal risk of isolated flash flooding Friday night, elevated to 15% risk of scattered flash flooding on Saturday, into the evening. 

