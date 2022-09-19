Want to know about rain chances, humidity or wind? Ask Don Paul

We are inaugurating a weekly Buffalo News digital edition column in which I answer reader-submitted questions concerning weather and climate.

As I’ve always done in my regular weather articles, I will include authoritative links in some of my answers, either to offer you more depth on a topic than space allows, or to give the reader something more accessible than a sea of footnotes to support the answer. This may prove useful in matters in which there is some perceived controversy on a topic in the public domain. Be assured I will research the topics to which I respond. As you might guess, that’s not something easily done in on-air weathercasts, where we speak with spontaneity and no script. Of necessity, TV weather is ad-lib. My Buffalo News articles are not.

Due to space limitations, I won’t be able to answer all questions. Readers may submit questions on my Facebook page, in the threads concerning the “Ask Don Paul” column, on similar Twitter posts @donpaulbitsosun, or in the comments section beneath this column. If you request, we can withhold your name. I may also choose to offer brief answers to some questions in my Facebook thread as time allows, but this column will be our main sounding board. I’m looking forward to this, and I hope you will participate.

Here is the first question, taken from Facebook:

“What does the percentage of rain probability mean? If it’s 30%, does that mean 30% of the area will get rain?”

Answer: The probability of precipitation is not related to areal coverage. It is a scientific estimate of the chance of at least 0.01 inch of rain falling at any point in the given forecast area. In other words, if we choose the Buffalo National Weather Service zone forecast for Niagara County, and it reads “partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers” for a 12-hour period, there is a 30% chance a shower may occur at any given point in Niagara County in that period.

The NWS uses percentages (PoPs) in its text forecasts. In one sense, it is an effort to be more precise in estimating the chance of precipitation.

If I had a paying customer, such as a construction contractor, I might offer that customer PoPs in my forecast for the area of concern, after tutoring my client on the concept. However, in my 45-plus years as a TV weathercaster, I’ve found I can use a form of verbal body language to better communicate to the general public what I really am thinking in my forecast. It’s admittedly subjective, but it has worked fairly well.

If I’m confident a “few stray showers” will pop up in the afternoon, that’s what I’ll say. I’ll often add “that means most of you won’t see one, and much of the day will be dry.” As my confidence for more shower areal coverage increases, I will try to communicate with more effective subjective phrases, such as “thinly scattered showers,” up to “widely scattered showers,” or elevated to “numerous showers.” When I want to emphasize that I’m not forecasting steady rain, I’ll say “scattered and occasional showers.” This lets the public know there will be breaks in the action.

I don’t generalize with “rain” or “snow” unless I mean to communicate there will be widespread, steady precipitation, noncellular in nature, as is so often the case in summertime convection. Add in other modifiers such as “light showers,” “isolated downpours,” “scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with rain-free periods,” and you get the picture. If I’m confident on timing, I’ll throw in “developing later in the afternoon.” All this is hopefully a communicative art mixed with science. I have the freedom to be more flexible in my language, for which I’m grateful, and that’s why I generally don’t use PoPs.

Sheila Marie asks, “Can weather conditions be fairly cool, say no higher than 65 or 70, and still be high in humidity?”

Answer: Yes, we can still have high humidity at cooler temperatures. Without getting into the very esoteric definition of relative humidity, when we speak of humidity in weather forecasts, we express the percentage of water vapor in the air at the surface relative to the amount of water vapor the air can hold at a particular temperature. Cooler air with greater molecular density has lower capacity for holding water vapor molecules. But you can still have high humidity relative to the temperature of even a very cold parcel of air. In the dark Alaskan night, ice fog commonly occurs in places like Fairbanks when the temperature is minu-40 Fahrenheit. If the frigid air is cooled to its dew point temperature it becomes saturated with frozen water vapor, and the relative humidity is near 100% at saturation. When it's humid with temperatures in the 40s, it won’t feel “sticky,” but it will feel damp and clammy as a Don Paul handshake (old TV line). The same, of course, goes for damp, cool basements.

Lettia Hanson Milito wants to know if it’s grown windier in Western New York, or if it’s her imagination.

Answer: Here, in seeking an answer, I will admit I have nothing definitive. I believe even my colleagues at the Buffalo NWS would find going back through hourly surface observations over a period of a decade or two would be prohibitively time-consuming, unless there were a way to set an algorithm to seek out gusts, say, of over 45 mph. That still would not prove average wind speeds have increased. Buffalo and much of Western New York have been and will always be a windy place. The most common wind direction near Buffalo is from the west-southwest, accelerating over the smooth surface of Lake Erie, funneled between land to the north and south of the lake. With prevailing winds in this orientation, Buffalo is quite a bit windier than many other cities, including Toledo and Detroit near the other end of the lake. But there is some complex scientific evidence surface wind speeds are slowly increasing in the face of global warming. Whether average individuals could sense such increases is open to debate. Lettia is not the first reader to ask me this question, to be sure. Some peer-reviewed evidence for global trends is in a Scientific American article.