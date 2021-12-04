 Skip to main content
Tailgaters can expect winds of 55 mph for Bills vs. Patriots
Flag match

Buffalo Bills flags fly before the Pittsburgh Steelers game at Highmark Stadium.

 James P. McCoy

A warning to Bills Mafia as legions of tailgaters prepare for Monday night's matchup against the New England Patriots: it's going to be windy, and depending on where you live, you might want snow tires for the drive home.

A strong cold front is scheduled to blow into the Buffalo metro region during the day Monday, with gusts of more than 55 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said.

It's going to be windy all day Monday, Hitchcock said, with the strongest winds coming in the afternoon. The one exception to that is the Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, where the winds will pick up as early as Sunday night.

Just as winds are calming down Monday night, Buffalo's Southtowns and areas of the Southern Tier may get some lake-effect snow that Hitchcock described as "light to moderate."

“It doesn’t look like a huge event, but there will be some accumulation off Lake Erie,” Hitchcock said.

That could interfere with postgame traffic dispersing from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park – although a win over the hated Patriots would make the drive home much more bearable, no matter the weather.

