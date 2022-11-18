The state of emergency continues in Erie County, but the driving ban has been amended to a travel advisory in some Northtowns communities.

It was a "relatively quiet night for everybody" said Daniel J. Neaverth Jr., commissioner of the Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, at a 6 a.m. briefing.

He said there were a few minor accidents, and a number of vehicles that were stuck. There also are a few scattered power outages, he said.

"We do want to express our sincere appreciation to the residents of Erie County, who for the most part, heeded the warning that we have out there to stay off the roads," Neaverth said.

The driving ban remains in effect for most of the county. There is a travel advisory in the City of Tonawanda, Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island, Amherst, Clarence and Newstead, he said.

"Everything else remains a travel ban because that's where the heaviest snow is hitting now and will hit for most most of the day throughout that area," Neaverth said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There still is a lake-effect snow warning in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for southern Erie County and 1 p.m. Sunday for Buffalo, northern Erie County and Genesee County.

"Even though you might not have snow in your area you could," Neaverth said. "So just because maybe the snow was heavy in your area now it's diminished just a little bit, that doesn't necessarily mean that it won't swing into that area again."

Some saw 24 to 36 inches of snow overnight, Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary said, adding that there were areas where snow was falling at a rate of 3 inches an hour. He said county plow crews will probably add some snow blowers today.

"We're running out of snow storage on some of the north-south routes coming into the city and some of the heavy areas where the bands are," he said.

He said the dividing line for the snow was Seneca Street. South of Seneca (Route 16) visibility was from 50 to 100 feet "at best," where north of Seneca there were light flurries, Geary said.

"We still got another 48 hours of this," he said.

Erie County Courts are conducting emergency operations virtually, Erie County Social Services is closed, but some functions will be offered by phone, Neaverth said.