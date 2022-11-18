Slow going for plows in West Seneca, Orchard Park

Many of the main roads and secondary streets are open in southern Erie County, while residential streets may have just gotten one pass with a plow overnight.

"So we're gonna make another pass but every every time we go around we get slower and slower because we just get more and more snow, but so far everything is still passable and opened up," Orchard Park Highway Superintendent Andy Slotman said.

It was the same story in West Seneca.

"Even after going through the routes multiple times, after an hour or two, it looks like we haven't been in there. So we're just, you know, doing the best we can with what we have here," West Seneca Highway Superintendent Brian J. Adams said.

And there weren't too many cars out on the road overnight, which helped in plowing the roads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We're kind of bracing for between now and one, two o'clock this afternoon, I think is going to be our worst snowfall rates," Slotman said.

It was a steady snowfall through the night in West Seneca, too.

"We thought we were gonna get a little bit of relief around 3 a.m., it was supposed to move south for a couple hours but it kind of just hovered over us and kept up with snow," Adams said.

West Seneca is down a couple of trucks after a fire last year in the highway barn destroyed three plows. But the mains and secondaries are open.

"Everything's kind of narrow now," Adams said. "Hopefully the snow will stop soon and we can get in there and widen it up."