Saturday's deluge filled roads and creeks to overflowing

As much as 4 inches of rain fell in some parts of Western New York on Saturday, leaving many streets flooded and small streams bursting their banks.

The official rainfall measure at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport through 4 p.m. was 2.63 inches, but a little more rain fell after that, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Welch said.

A flood warning was up most of the day for Western New York, but that was canceled Saturday night, except for Allegany and eastern Cattaraugus counties, and along Cattaraugus Creek on the Erie County-Cattaraugus County border.

A flash flood watch was maintained for the entire western half of New York State until 2 a.m. Sunday as the rain system slowly moved east.

"What happened was, as a front approached the area, it stalled over the area," Welch said.

Moisture along the stationary front kept dumping rain on ground that in many locations, especially in the Southern Tier, was already saturated.

Some major roads were affected by flooding, including Niagara Falls Boulevard, especially near Maple Road in Amherst.