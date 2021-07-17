Saturday's deluge filled roads and creeks to overflowing

As much as 4 inches of rain fell in some parts of Western New York on Saturday, leaving many streets flooded and small streams bursting their banks.
The official rainfall measure at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport through 4 p.m. was 2.63 inches, but a little more rain fell after that, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Welch said.
A flood warning was up most of the day for Western New York, but that was canceled Saturday night, except for Allegany and eastern Cattaraugus counties, and along Cattaraugus Creek on the Erie County-Cattaraugus County border.
A flash flood watch was maintained for the entire western half of New York State until 2 a.m. Sunday as the rain system slowly moved east.
"What happened was, as a front approached the area, it stalled over the area," Welch said.
Moisture along the stationary front kept dumping rain on ground that in many locations, especially in the Southern Tier, was already saturated.
Some major roads were affected by flooding, including Niagara Falls Boulevard, especially near Maple Road in Amherst.
Sheridan Drive was closed in the westbound direction for much of Saturday afternoon between Military Road and Elmwood Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. So was River Road in both directions between Sawyer Avenue and Grand Island Boulevard in Tonawanda.
Early Saturday afternoon, the ramp from the I-190 South to I-290 East was closed because of flooding, as was Kenmore Avenue between Military Road and Ontario Street in Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
The heaviest consistent rainfall came along the Thruway corridor from Buffalo to southern Monroe County, Welch said.
The rain prompted the Toronto Blue Jays to postpone Saturday's game at Sahlen Field until Sunday, when a double-header will be played.
A tornado warning was issued at about 3:15 p.m. for southeastern Erie and northeastern Cattaraugus counties, but Welch said there was no report of an actual tornado being seen. The warning was based on possible rotation in a heavy thunderstorm as seen on radar at the airport.
Heavy rainfall caused some flooding in Chautauqua County late Friday, and at one point, some mobile homes in Bemus Point had to be evacuated because of flooding at Bemus Creek, authorities said.
This month’s “abnormally high” rainfall has put the region’s creeks and streams at a precariously high water level, National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo said Saturday morning.
“We’re not seeing rain at a record level for a July, but we have definitely seen a lot of rain,” Pandolfo said.
The record amount of July rainfall measured at the Buffalo weather station was 8.93 inches in 1992.
Through Friday, 3.76 inches of rainfall had been measured for this month. That is an unusually high number, Pandolfo said.
Sunday's forecast is for a chance of light rain and temperatures in the mid-70s, Welch said.
"Monday's going to be a nice day – mostly sunny and low 80s," Welch said. There is a slight chance of a shower early Monday morning.