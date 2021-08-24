NWS posts heat advisory for Wednesday

The National Weather Service posted a heat advisory for western and central New York from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

While the high temperature in Buffalo is expected to be about 88, heat index values as high as 100 are expected in Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Oswego and northern Cayuga counties.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Hamburg announced it is closing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday due to the heat.

Due to the heat, Penn Dixie will close early on Wednesday August 25. The park will close at 2:30 pm and final entry will be at 12:45 pm. #staycool pic.twitter.com/EBvQnSfhGP — Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve (@penndixie) August 24, 2021

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.