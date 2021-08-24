 Skip to main content
NWS posts heat advisory for Wednesday
The National Weather Service posted a heat advisory for western and central New York from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

While the high temperature in Buffalo is expected to be about 88, heat index values as high as 100 are expected in Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Oswego and northern Cayuga counties.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Hamburg announced it is closing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday due to the heat.

