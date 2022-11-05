 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November heat: Buffalo shatters all-time temperature records two days in a row

Buffalo set its all-time record for high temperatures on both Nov. 4 and 5, according to the National Weather Service Buffalo.

Thanks to an early November heat wave, temperature records in the Buffalo area are falling left and right.

Saturday's high reached 79 degrees at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, National Weather Service Buffalo tweeted, knocking off the previous high of 76 degrees set in 1948.

The new mark comes one day after another longstanding record was topped: Friday's high of 74 inched past the 73-degree high on Nov. 4 in 1938, according to NWS Buffalo data.

@NWSBuffalo responded to a Twitter question wondering when the latest 80-degree day was in Buffalo-area history, pointing to Nov. 3, 1961.

