Lake-effect snow hits Buffalo metro area

Buffalo's getting an early taste of winter.

Wet, lake-effect snow is moving through the Buffalo metro area Saturday morning, and then is expected to shift south of the city in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It looks like we might get a couple slushy inches of accumulation this morning in the Buffalo area," said meteorologist Jon Hitchcock of the National Weather Service's Buffalo office. "That will be mostly on the grass, but the roads could become slushy at times as well where the snow is coming down the hardest."

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s this afternoon. "Whatever we get this morning will mostly melt this afternoon," he said.

There might be some more minor slushy accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning, as another weather system moves in. Sunday's high temperature is expected to be in the low 40s.

Longer range, temperatures will start climb on Tuesday, and are forecast to reach a high of near 57 degrees on Wednesday.

Matt Glynn

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.