Lake-effect snow expected starting tonight in Southern Erie, Wyoming counties

Up to 3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow will fall in parts of Southern Erie and Wyoming counties starting tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for those areas from 7 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday.

The lake-effect snow "will fall in relatively narrow bands," the weather service said.

The most snow is expected tonight across the Boston Hills and across the higher terrain of Wyoming County.

Some lake-effect snow is also possible next week.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.