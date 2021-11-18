 Skip to main content
Lake-effect snow expected starting tonight in Southern Erie, Wyoming counties
Up to 3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow will fall in parts of Southern Erie and Wyoming counties starting tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for those areas from 7 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday.

The lake-effect snow "will fall in relatively narrow bands," the weather service said.

The most snow is expected tonight across the Boston Hills and across the higher terrain of Wyoming County.

Some lake-effect snow is also possible next week.

